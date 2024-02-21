Guru Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Search and Intranet for Slack, Setting a New Standard for Workplace Efficiency

—

Today, Guru Technologies, Inc., a leader in knowledge management solutions, announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-Powered Enterprise Search and Employee Intranet for Slack. This cutting-edge technology is poised to transform the way teams access information and collaborate within the popular messaging platform. Guru's innovative solution seamlessly integrates with Slack, allowing users to harness the power of AI to find accurate information instantly, without ever leaving their digital workspace.

In the fast-paced business environment of today, efficient access to information is more critical than ever. Studies show that professionals spend a significant portion of their workweek just searching for the information they need to complete their tasks. Guru's latest offering addresses this challenge head-on by providing instant answers from existing sources, connecting documents, data, and conversations into one powerful search engine.

Fast, Accurate, and Efficient: The Future of Enterprise Search has Arrived

Guru's AI Search Enterprise Search revolutionizes the way employees interact with their workspace. By integrating with Slack, Guru enables teams to:

Access company-wide knowledge instantly : Guru understands the context of your search queries, allowing you to find what you need without combing through documents or toggling between apps.

: Guru understands the context of your search queries, allowing you to find what you need without combing through documents or toggling between apps. Receive auto-suggested answers : As soon as a question is asked in Slack, Guru's AI suggests relevant answers, drawing from a wide range of connected sources, including company Wikis, Google Drive, Salesforce, SharePoint, Zendesk, and more.

: As soon as a question is asked in Slack, Guru's AI suggests relevant answers, drawing from a wide range of connected sources, including company Wikis, Google Drive, Salesforce, SharePoint, Zendesk, and more. Benefit from continuous improvement : With the AI Training Center, Guru learns from interactions, ensuring answers improve over time. Expert-approved changes enhance the AI's future responses, building a smarter system.

: With the AI Training Center, Guru learns from interactions, ensuring answers improve over time. Expert-approved changes enhance the AI's future responses, building a smarter system. Insights into trending topics : Guru's Trending Topics feature provides real-time visibility into common questions and areas where teams may need additional support, helping managers focus on the most pressing information needs.

: Guru's Trending Topics feature provides real-time visibility into common questions and areas where teams may need additional support, helping managers focus on the most pressing information needs. Capture and share knowledge effortlessly: Guru's AI writing assistant, Assist, enables employees to effortlessly document valuable information from Slack conversations and make it accessible company-wide.

Elevating Employee Engagement Through a Customizable Intranet

Beyond AI Search, Guru's Employee Intranet offers a customizable hub for employee engagement, vital in today's remote and hybrid work cultures. This platform enables organizations to centralize announcements, resources, and knowledge, fostering a connected and informed workplace.

Seamless Integration and Easy Setup

Adopting Guru's AI Search and Intranet for Slack is straightforward. With no programming skills required, companies can connect their tools with a simple click, allowing teams to find what they need, when they need it, directly from their preferred work environment.

A New Era of Productivity and Collaboration

"Guru's AI Search and Intranet in Slack are not just tools; they are game-changers for any organization committed to efficiency and employee satisfaction," said Rick Nucci, Co-Founder and CEO of Guru Technologies, Inc. "We're proud to deliver a solution that not only enhances productivity but also transforms the way teams collaborate and access information."

As the future of work evolves, Guru's commitment to innovation positions the company as a critical partner for businesses worldwide. Organizations eager to embrace this expertise are invited to explore Guru's solutions and discover how they can redefine their approach to knowledge management and internal communication.

To learn more about Guru's AI-Powered Enterprise Search and Employee Intranet for Slack, visit www.getguru.com.

About Guru Technologies, Inc.

Guru Technologies, Inc. is at the forefront of knowledge management, delivering intuitive solutions that empower teams to access information effortlessly. With a focus on AI and innovative technology, Guru helps organizations streamline workflows and enhance productivity. Based in Philadelphia, Guru is committed to transforming the way businesses operate, equipping them with the tools to thrive in a digital-first world.

For press inquiries, please contact:



Guru Technologies, Inc.

121 S Broad St, Floor 10, Philadelphia, PA



Contact Info:

Name: Anna M

Email: Send Email

Organization: Guru Technologies, Inc.

Address: 121 S Broad St, Floor 10, Philadelphia, PA

Website: https://www.getguru.com/



Release ID: 89122028

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.