G&W Electric Introduces the World's First Sub-Transmission Recloser

Revolutionary turnkey solution for utilities to improve system reliability and grid resiliency



BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G&W Electric, a global supplier of electric power equipment since 1905, today announced the launch of its Viper®-HV Recloser up to 72.5kV. The market's first high-voltage pole top recloser supports faster overcurrent protection through fault isolation and automatic restoration for temporary faults on overhead sub-transmission lines.

</div><p>"As we've seen recently, the fragile state of our nation's electrical infrastructure has severe consequences to our safety and economy," said John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. "We are committed to partnering with utilities to identify vulnerabilities and deliver state-of-the-art solutions like the Viper-HV recloser for functionality right on the sub-transmission lines. Until today, that was only available by installing high-cost substations."</p> <p>Uniquely designed as a self-contained system featuring three-in-one capabilities of a recloser, CTs, and integrated internal voltage sensors, the Viper-HV provides utilities improved performance on a pole to automatically clear temporary faults and isolate only that section of the grid to protect additional lines from going down and preventing an entire region from losing power.</p> <p>The Viper-HV offers utilities installation flexibility through a variety of configurations, including phase-over-phase and cross-arm versions to match existing line infrastructure. G&W Electric offers site-ready designs with pre-installed accessories and flexible solutions tailored to meet environmental challenges.</p> <p>"In an effort to develop the grid of the future, the Viper-HV recloser also offers solutions that will help utilities reduce future cost such as maintenance, replacing equipment and outage penalties," added Mueller.</p> <p>Without the need for oil or gas, the Viper-HV reduces routine maintenance and improves personnel safety. Additionally, the vacuum interrupter and other energized parts are sealed within field proven solid-dielectric insulation, providing optimum operator safety and additional protection to discourage wildlife interference.</p>