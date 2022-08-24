GWEICH focuses on new middle-class families in Southeast Asia to create a clean home environment

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid development of Southeast Asia's economy, more and more new middle-class families put forward higher requirements for the quality of home life. New middle-class families in Southeast Asia have been looking forward to the emergence of smart products that are completely clean and easy to operate, so as to improve their quality of life.

New home appliance brand GWEICH has a keen insight into the needs of Southeast Asian consumers. GWEICH intelligent household vacuum cleaner series is planned to officially enter the Southeast Asian market in August this year with its industry-leading bionic science and technology and humanized experience design.



GWEICH intelligent household vacuum cleaner series

Cleaning demand upgrading · Innovative technology

With the increasing enrichment of modern home life, such as fitness, cooking, entertainment and reception, more and more new middle-class women in Southeast Asia begin to pay attention to the invisible dust in the home environment.

GWEICH laboratory has found that allergens such as particles and dust mites in the air are not only from daily living areas such as carpets, sofas and mattresses, but also from the most common household vacuum cleaners. Traditional household vacuum cleaners will produce dust in the cleaning process, and these imperceptible small dust will not only aggravate indoor air pollution, but also easily induce a variety of human diseases and pose a threat to people's health.

Weichel Geller, founder of GWEICH, said: "With the increasingly diversified development of new middle-class household lifestyles, cleaning is no longer limited to the surface, but more attention is paid to the thorough cleaning effect. GWEICH adopts the Suction Principle (bionic cleaning technology), combined with the whole machine sealing and 7 filtration system, which can efficiently absorb and filter the micro dust and allergens, and truly reduce the secondary pollution in the cleaning process. "

American style free life · Multi scene care



Disassembly drawing of GWEICH intelligent household vacuum cleaner series accessories

The daily cleaning of new middle-class families covers many aspects, such as the ground, high places, corners and gaps, all of which should be thoroughly cleaned. Based on the new middle-class women's constant pursuit of "High-quality life", GWEICH is committed to providing all women who want to be liberated from housework with a pleasant and efficient housework experience through humanized design.

GWEICH wireless vacuum cleaner equipped with multiple suction heads and accessories can thoroughly clean all corners of the home and improve cleaning efficiency:

Electric soft fur floor brush: protect the ground and remove dirt easily

Gap cleaning suction head: clean the dust in the corner, suitable for a variety of dead corners

Wide mouth soft wool dual-purpose suction head: adjustable and telescopic, suitable for cleaning various surfaces

Super long holder and light body: easy to clean the top of furniture and ceiling

Front LED lamp: no blind area for cleaning

As an advocate of free lifestyle, GWEICH creates a quality life for the new middle-class families in Southeast Asia through cutting-edge technology, and realizes the dream of more female users' comfortable American middle-class lifestyle.

GWEICH, essentials for free lifestyle.

GWEICH official website: https://www.gweich.com

