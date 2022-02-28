GWI Drives APAC Expansion with Hire of Aditi Kohli

Aditi will be responsible for GWI's growth strategy throughout the region, including hiring new talent and building regional presence

GWI aims to disrupt traditional market research throughout APAC



Singapore, Feb 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Following its successful US$180 million in Series B funding in February 2022, valuing the company at US$850M, GWI, the leading audience insights company, is well on its way to ambitious growth plans in the APAC region, spearheaded by the hiring of Aditi Kohli as APAC Senior Vice President. Aditi will be based in Singapore.

Aditi Kohli, APAC Senior Vice President, GWI

Aditi will drive the company’s growth, working with enterprise partners to help them gain a deeper understanding of local consumers. The investments are being utilized to further advance GWI’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, as well as hiring new talent to support global expansion.

GWI has already seen strong growth in APAC, with over 20% of its clients based in the region. As the company continues to expand, it will offer much-needed alternatives to traditional market research, which is often not fit-for-purpose, too slow, expensive, and difficult to scale. Through GWI’s intuitive and easy-to-use platform, as well as its extensive data collection in APAC, organisations can access an instantaneous view of harmonised data-sets representing 2.7 billion digital consumers across 48 geographies, including 14 markets in APAC, gaining faster and deeper insights to make data-backed decisions.

Many of the world's most influential brands, media organisations and agencies already leverage GWI to deliver global insights at scale. With Asia home to 60% of the world’s population, and over 2,300 languages, there is a clear need for brands and businesses to fully understand the demands of each individual segment and have clear, unique and localised insights that allow them to make real business decisions.

"We are deeply committed to Asia-Pacific," said GWI CEO and Founder Tom Smith, "The size and breadth of the region means it can be hard for companies to navigate and be able to make proper data-driven decisions. GWI is able to provide them with deep insights and allow them to create the right strategy. When we launched our new office in Singapore we knew that we would need to find the right person to lead this exciting growth opportunity and Aditi is the perfect person for this. Her breadth of experience will be instrumental in growing our presence, talent and customer base. We’re very excited for the future of GWI in APAC."

Aditi has a proven track record in scaling businesses from scratch. She joins GWI after two decades of experience working in APAC leadership roles with Foursquare, Near, The Walt Disney Company and MTV Asia.

"I am honoured to join GWI as we continue to revolutionise insights on digital consumers worldwide through technology," Aditi said. "We're seeking to bolster the APAC team, and looking to hire talented professionals (commercial sales and customer success) with a passion for market intelligence and innovation who can support the rapid expansion of our business."

GWI has emerged strongly from the COVID-19 global pandemic, promoting a positive hybrid working culture and placing great emphasis on training and developing its staff. With five offices globally, GWI plans to strengthen its hiring to over 600 employees by 2023. See here for the latest open roles.

About GWI

GWI is the leading audience insights company. Its SaaS platform and custom data products are trusted by the world's biggest brands, media organizations, and agencies on a daily basis to gain a deep understanding of their audiences at speed.

The company's flagship survey represents 2.7 billion people globally. Through a combination of survey data and analytics, clients can gather in-depth insights into behaviours, attitudes, and interests from rich data sets including GWI Core, GWI Kids, GWI Sports, GWI USA, GWI.

