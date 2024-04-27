GWM Holds Global Press Conference, Demonstrating Determination to Develop Globally

GWM continues to promote "ecological globalization" and promotes brand global development, covering the full process of "research-production-sales".

On the afternoon of April 25, GWM held a grand global press conference at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, detailing the brand's global development achievements and future development goals, demonstrating the brand's firm pace and confidence on the track of “ecological globalization”.

Mr. Mu Feng, President of GWM, said at the press conference that GWM insists on globalization with roots in China and localization with roots overseas. The brand continues to upgrade its export strategy for overseas markets, from "commodity export" to "trade overseas" and now to "ecological globalization". The brand always insists on localization, promoting production, operations, brand culture, and supply chain to be localized, and achieve high-quality global development. After more than 20 years of overseas development, GWM's global high-quality development has entered the harvest period. A number of high-value new energy products such as GWM TANK and GWM ORA have been launched in overseas markets, and the "ecological globalization" strategy has achieved substantial results.

GWM continues to promote "ecological globalization" and promotes brand global development, covering the full process of "research-production-sales". GWM actively establishes local subsidiaries, carries out localized marketing and localized product development, and explores new operating methods.

At present, the brand has established vehicle production plants in Thailand and Brazil, and established KD factories in Pakistan, Ecuador and other places to promote the localized R&D and production of products and bring products to global consumers that are more suitable for regional driving environments and needs. Relying on local mass production, GWM not only improves cost competitiveness, but also contributes more jobs and tax revenue to the local market, fulfills local social responsibilities, and contributes to the respective countries and societies where they are located.

Head of GWM International, VP of GWM Group, Mr. Parker Shi went deep into GWM's global development history, expounded on the development achievements of GWM's five major product series in the global market, and combined with global owner stories to show that GWM has won the favor of global users with its product quality and services.

GWM is one of the first Chinese automobile companies to expand into overseas markets. As early as 1997, GWM had promoted the export of the first batch of products to the Middle East market and started the exploration and expansion of the international market. Currently, GWM has been launched in more than 170 countries and regions around the world, and more than 1.4 million international users have become GWM car owners. In 2023, GWM's overseas sales exceeded 314 thousand vehicles, a year-on-year increase of approximately 80%.

Under the "ONE GWM" brand strategy, GWM reshapes its brand image, demonstrates brand value with stronger strength, and continues to empower the five major product series. Based on global owner needs, GWM has formed a "multi-category + multi-power combination" overseas path to meet the needs of global owners in complex multiple scenarios. The main products sold have all obtained Australian and European five-star rating. High-value models such as the GWM TANK 300 and GWM TANK 500 have been launched globally and have accelerated their launch in more than 30 countries and regions around the world. The GWM TANK 300 has even ranked second in global hardcore off-road sales, creating a new representing image for Chinese automobiles. At Auto China 2024, GWM realized the full process coverage of Chinese and English contents, and opened the live broadcast on overseas social media platforms for the brand launch, showing the brand's positive image of overseas development.

With excellent product quality and service, GWM has gained the love of owners around the world. The GWM Care service pays attention to every aspect of the owner's car use and provides a meticulous and thoughtful experience. The support of global users is the driving force of GWM's firm and high-quality development, and GWM is always grateful to global users for their support and love for the brand with a warm heart. Through global car owner activities, car enthusiast gatherings, off-road tours and other activities, GWM brings a sense of belonging to global owners, allowing them to enjoy the beauty and surprise of driving GWM products. GWM will soon release the GWM Life owner incentive program to motivate global owners to show their lifestyle or attitude, and will select lucky owners to participate in the Alxa Hero Festival, to show the Chinese off-road culture to global owners and enhance the sense of belonging.

GWM adheres to the trend of openness and inclusiveness, and will continue to uphold long-termism. Relying on the construction of an integrated ecological globalized system of research, supply, production and sales, GWM will build a comprehensive product mix to go overseas, create a GWM brand image that is trustworthy for global owners, contribute to the sustainability of the global automobile industry, and make greater contributions to sustainable development.

