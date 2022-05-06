Gym Aesthetics & OliveX set to launch Gym A Club NFT collection with five-time Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Alain the black panther as global brand ambassador

The Two Purpose-Driven Brands Formally Announce New NFT Holder Benefits and its Utility in the Sandbox

About Gym Aesthetics

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 6 May 2022 - Gym Aesthetics, the German high-tech fitness apparel company, and OliveX (BVI) Limited, the digital health and fitness company focused on creating a fitness metaverse, a spin off from Animoca Brands, are thrilled to reveal further plans about Gym A Club NFT collection launch and its utility in the Sandbox.The Gym A Club NFT collection will be launched in June 2022 in mystery boxes. The minting will be paid in DOSE token via Gym Aesthetic's Sandbox landing page.Challenging the status quo of the standard profile photo NFT, all Gym A Club NFT holders can enjoy various Sandbox utilities and benefits such as participating in gamified fitness experience with their NFT avatar, including fitness and health entertainment, sports events and mini-games on the DOSE Fitness Metaverse within Sandbox. The collection aims to encourage individuals to become more active in the physical world through the move-to-earn model, rewarding individuals for their physical efforts.Gym A Club NFT holders can also earn DOSE, the utility token used within the DOSE Fitness Metaverse on Sandbox and also OliveX's own play-to-earn audio adventures - Dustland Runner and Dustland Rider. Gym A Club NFT holders can also use their NFT to access a range of GA exclusives, merchandise, events, and much more.Adhering to Gym Aesthetics' core value of 'triumph in every battle', the Gym A Club NFT Collection will enter the cage with global ambassador and first heavyweight kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion NFT - Alain Ngalani (The black panther) leading the collection. The five-time kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion will soon become the first GA Ambassador in the Fitness Metaverse, providing holders of the Alain Ngalani avatar NFT a chance to utilise their favourite ambassador within The Sandbox. Encompassed within the storyline of the collection series, Alain acts as a renowned muscular fitness expert, mirroring his influence and expertise in the physical world.Once the Gym A Club NFT collection series is in full swing, it will debut the NFT avatar Ligia; one of the leading actresses in the Gym A Club NFT collection series. Ligia is a wealthy girl, and although she is weak, upon seeing all of the casualties and death amid war, she couldn't stand to just sit idly by without action. Therefore, she decided to train up, learn boxing skills, and march onward to protect herself and the disadvantaged in her community.For more information and upcoming announcements, please visit the Gym Aesthetics channel and OliveX Fitness Metaverse discord: https://discord.com/invite/cccJ84b2Z8 To get the exclusive Gym Aesthetics x OliveX NFT whitelist, please join the 2Gleam campaign. Details please visit: https://gleam.io/uoXpP/alain-ngalani-x-ga-gleam-whitelist

Founded in 2013, Gym Aesthetics is a German high-tech fitness apparel brand appealing to both the aesthetics and the functional needs of its customers worldwide. Its initial flashy wide stringers and thigh hugging shorts stormed the German bodybuilding community with enormous success. 2017 marked a new chapter for Gym Aesthetics when an Asian fund company spotted its potential and invested in the German brand to further reinforce its brand image, and expand its product range and market share globally. Now Gym Aesthetics is devoted to bring unique fitness and wellness experience to metaverse.



Website: https://asia.gymaesthetics.com/



About OliveX

OliveX is a digital health and fitness company delivering unique user experiences through fitness gamification, augmented reality, and play-to-earn experiences. The OliveX fitness metaverse provides platforms that enable real-world fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage consumers with brands, influencers, and coaches. OliveX is designed for those who exercise at home, at the gym, or outdoors in over 170 countries.



Restrictions on our Games, Fitness Metaverse, and $DOSE

Restrictions due to compliance regulations for different jurisdictions apply. Residents from certain jurisdictions may not earn $DOSE or participate in NFT sales and/or campaigns in our fitness metaverse. Additional restrictions may apply depending on the type of game or experience you are attempting to access.

