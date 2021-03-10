Gyms In Gilbert AZ Group Fitness HIIT Workouts And Fitness Coaches Announced

Gyms In Gilbert AZ offering group fitness and HIIT workouts are a growing trend that is likely to continue for the next several years.

Working out with others in a group is a motivating alternative to working out alone, says Team Afterburn member, Patrick Sipperly. Team Afterburn, a small group fitness center in Gilbert, Arizona offers customized, 45-minute HIIT style work-outs six days per week.

“I have a decent home gym set up, but sticking to a daily routine all by myself is easier said than done. I did a 6-week trial at Team Afterburn, and was impressed enough to get a full membership. The coaches are encouraging, and working out with other people sweating in the same direction keeps me coming back. I would never work out this hard or this consistently at home alone.”

Group fitness especially when combined with HIIT style workouts is a growing trend. According to a report cited by Club Industry, group fitness will play a key role in the future “as a hub of an increasingly precious commodity: human interaction.”

Group HIIT training has been shown to burn fat faster than individual HIIT training. The intensity of the group training is raised so that everyone is moving, rather than sitting or lying down. By using a trainer, members are encouraged to move more – this increases intensity and allows everybody to achieve similar results, whether using a one-hour HIIT session or the whole day!

A 45-minute session of HIIT burns up to 1000 calories whilst boosting metabolic rates and stimulating the appetite.

A HIIT session with a trainer is an amazing addition to any exercise program. It provides a greater challenge, improves balance, strength and tone, and builds confidence.

Trainers are always available to guide members through each exercise routine safely. The exercises are challenging and designed to keep the body from plateauing and getting used to the movements.

Team Afterburn is set up with multi-colored lights, numerous TV monitors and projection displays, along with heart pounding music to energize members to maximize their efforts and reach their fitness goals.

Patrick, a 55-year-old producer with the Arizona Video Company based in Chandler, has been a regular member of Team Afterburn for over two years. He and his wife plan to continue with this kind of group fitness for the foreseeable future.

