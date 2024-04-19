GYROOR Shines at the 2024 International Electronics Expo: Leading New Trends in the Electric Skateboard Industry

With unique booth design and extensive product line, GYROOR became a focal point of media attention during Hong Kong International Electronics Fair.

Shenzhen Chitado Technology Co., Ltd. (GYROOR) showcased its latest innovations in electric scooters and E-Suitcase "GNU" , at the recently concluded Hong Kong International Electronics Fair, drawing significant attention and indicating future trends in the industry. During the four-day exhibition, GYROOR became the focus of the event with its unique booth design and extensive product line. The high-tech electric scooters displayed by the company not only received widespread acclaim from visitors but also saw order volumes significantly exceeding expectations, demonstrating the brand's market appeal.

GYROOR’s product lines received unanimous acclaim at the expo.

Our three development directions include:

1. GYROOR|Kids: This series, designed for families seeking quality, safety, and innovation, has become a leading brand in the global market for children's electric skateboards after winning a patent lawsuit against Hangzhou Riders. It is now popular in markets like the USA, the UK, and Germany.

GNU E-Suitcase: Launched in 2024, the GNU isn’t just a children's suitcase but integrates a skateboard, offering both fun and functionality. Designed for preschool children, it combines travel needs with entertainment features, showcasing GYROOR's innovation in meeting diverse children’s needs. This product concept received high acclaim at international consumer electronics shows such as CES and IFA, further proving GYROOR's market leadership.

KS2 Model : The KS2 is another innovative product from the GYROOR Kids series, featuring a power-assisted design that makes operation easier and safer, significantly enhancing the riding experience for children.

l KIT1 Model: The KIT1 gives children a cool riding experience, inspired by classic Harley motorcycles, quickly becoming a popular choice in the market. Its unique design and outstanding performance allow children to enjoy riding safely.

The launch of these products not only solidifies GYROOR's leading position in the children's electric skateboard market but also showcases the company's profound strengths in innovation and technological integration.

2. GYROOR|URBAN: Centered around large electric skateboards, particularly the seat-equipped C series, which has pioneered the market for such products. This series not only meets the high demands of adult users but also establishes GYROOR's leadership in the electric bicycle industry through its excellent value for money.

C1S Model: The perfect combination of storage and convenience, the C1S, a star of the GYROOR URBAN series, has won market favor with its innovative storage capabilities and comfortable riding experience. This elegantly designed skateboard is not only suitable for daily commutes but also meets the needs of modern urbanites for multifunctional electric transport tools.

C-BEST Model:A high-performance electric skateboard certified by the EEC, ensuring product safety and environmental standards, and demonstrating GYROOR's competitive edge in international markets.

3. INNOVATION Series:Reflects the company's in-depth research and application of cutting-edge technology aimed at improving everyday commuting and leisure experiences.

Lightweight and Foldable Design: Our design team focuses on creating lightweight and foldable electric skateboards, which not only make commuting more convenient but also greatly enhance the portability and storage ease of the products. This design philosophy has been applied to several products, including the backpack skateboard, widely welcomed by busy urban dwellers.

Enterprise Technology Empowerment and Motor Control Technology Development: We are committed not only to improving the quality of life for individual users but also to providing technology empowerment to business clients. By developing efficient motor control technology, GYROOR helps businesses enhance operational efficiency, especially in scenarios requiring substantial power and control.

P7 Model: The P7 represents GYROOR's latest innovation, a first-generation electric camping vehicle equipped with smart technology, making camping not just a close encounter with nature but also a relaxed and effortless experience. The launch of P7 marks a significant breakthrough in the leisure equipment field.

E-Golf Cart:Designed to provide golf enthusiasts with a more relaxed and enjoyable playing experience. Not only is this cart smooth and easy to operate, but it is also made from eco-friendly materials, reflecting GYROOR's commitment to sustainable development.

These innovative products not only demonstrate GYROOR’s leadership in technological fields but also indicate that the company will continue to lead the future development trends of electric skateboards and related equipment.

At the recent International Electronics Expo, GYROOR became a focal point of media attention. Several major media outlets interviewed GYROOR, further validating its leading position in the electric skateboard industry and brand strength. This attention not only reflects GYROOR’s market influence but also demonstrates the global recognition of its products and technology.

GYROOR believes that through continuous effort and innovation, it can provide more choices for urban mobility, pushing the world towards more environmentally friendly and smarter travel solutions.

For more information, please check our official website www.gyroor.com and Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@gyroorboard.us.



Contact Info:

Name: Rasun Lin

Email: Send Email

Organization: SHENZHEN CHITADO TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

Phone: 0086 18026343672

Website: http://www.gyroor.com



