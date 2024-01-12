Gyroor Unveils Groundbreaking Innovations at CES 2024: Introducing the Gyroor GNU E-Suitcase

Gyroor GNU E-Suitcase is capturing International attention with leading design at CES2024

Gyroor, a trailblazer in electric e-mobility, is set to make waves at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with the launch of the world's first unique kids' electric suitcase – the Gyroor GNU E-Suitcase.



Three Pioneering Milestones at CES 2024:

Overseas Press Conference Debut: Gyroor marks its CES debut with the first-ever overseas press conference, solidifying its commitment to global presence.

Unique Kids Electric Suitcase Launch: Witness the unveiling of Gyroor GNU E-Suitcase, setting a new standard in kids' travel innovation.

First Kids Electric Toys Motorcycle Launch: Gyroor introduces the world's first kids' electric toys motorcycle, blending fun and eco-friendly mobility.

Gyroor GNU E-Suitcase Highlights:

Inspired by the Gnu (Wildebeest):Bionic design elements, luminous wheels, and flashing eyes create an engaging and curious travel companion for children.

Safety First:Utilizing lithium iron phosphate battery for high security and stability, ensuring the utmost safety for children.

Portability and Innovation:Detachable batteries serve as power banks, and unique +rear wheels enhance stability and maneuverability.

User-Friendly Operation:Glide operation for easy control, offering a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience for kids.

Environmental Commitment at CES:



Aligned with a focus on sustainable development, Gyroor showcases its commitment to innovation technology. The CES appearance reflects Gyroor's new strategy, new products, and new partnerships, ushering in a new era of global strategy and innovation.



GYROOR Invitation:



Join us at CES 2024 to witness the launch of Gyroor GNU E-Suitcase, explore our new innovations, and share in the joy of creating unforgettable journeys. Gyroor believes that every happy moment is a precious gift of growth. We warmly welcome you to our launch event to experience the charm of our kid’s suitcase and scooters.

About Gyroor



Gyroor, with over 10 years of experience, is a leading electric e-mobility company dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable solutions for modern travel.

Stay connected with Gyroor:

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gyroorboard.us

