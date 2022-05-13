H3C Brings Innovative Education Scenario-based Solution and Latest Technologies to 13th EDIX Tokyo

TOKYO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on the theme "Together, For A Digital Future", H3C exhibited innovative education scenario-based solution and many of its latest technological achievements at the recent 13th Education Expo Japan (EDIX Tokyo), fully demonstrating its strong strength in facilitating the application of digital technologies in the education sector.

As the largest exhibition of its kind in Japan, the 13th EDIX Tokyo, showed the latest educational IT products and solutions and gathered many top IT service providers, education experts, and industry pioneers, who discussed the latest topics and shared problems facing the education sector in the digital era.



The H3C exhibition area at the 13th EDIX Tokyo has attracted many customers and partners onsite.

Unlocking Knowledge for A Promising Future with Digital Technologies

Developing digital education and establishing a convenient and efficient education system has gradually become a global consensus. Last year, the Japanese government established a new Digital Agency to meet the needs of the digital economy and boost digital transformation in all industries. In particular, the government has rolled out the roadmap on the utilization of data in education under the mission of digitalization in education "a society where anybody, at any time and place, can learn with anybody in his/her own way".

"As a company devoted to facilitating global digital transformation with solutions, H3C looks forward to growing together with customers and partners and contributing to a bright future of digital education in Japan," said Peter Pi, General Manager of H3C Japan.

"We hope that our customers and partners will know better of our strength as a digital solution provider through the expo. We will continue giving full play to our advantages so as to bring better services to customers and partners," Pi stressed.

At the expo, H3C mainly displayed its "Innovative Education" scenario-based solutions, fully showcasing its advanced technologies, products, and solutions as well as cases in empowering digital education.

Helping Embrace Digital Education with Scenario-based Solutions

H3C set up an innovative education-themed scenario-based exhibition area and especially put on display its cloud & AI platform, intelligent connectivity and innovative education solution, which cover multiple educational scenarios as well as scenario-based models of the applications of digital technologies including the smart classroom.

Cloud & AI platform: H3C cloud & AI platform converges H3C UIS-Cell 3000 hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), VDI, UniServer R4900 G5 and MagicHub. It uses Learningspace and Workspace to create a unified platform for real-time monitoring and intelligent management, thus building cloud teaching and cloud office systems that ensure safe and efficient management, operation and maintenance (O&M).

Intelligent connectivity: By employing the Application-Driven Campus (AD-Campus) solution with switching products including S10500X-G and S5560X-EI, teachers and students are enabled to enjoy online teaching and learning through the cloud platform. Furthermore, H3C helps realize integrated management on wired and wireless networks of multiple schools by leveraging intelligent cloud O&M and management platform, and intelligent connectivity therefore enables teaching to be carried out anywhere through any platforms.

Innovative education solution: H3C also rolled out innovative education solution with its products lineup of S9820-8C, S6520X-SI, WX3820H, WA6638, and WA6320. At the exhibition, H3C demonstrated through on-site interaction the high-performance wireless networks and intelligent cloud O&M and management services it can provide for schools and showed customers its ability to help build a brand-new digital learning environment and facilitate the construction of digital schools by leveraging high-speed and expanded communication networks.



H3C staff introduced its latest products and solutions to guests with demo show at the 13th EDIX Tokyo.

Since it entered the Japanese market, H3C has endeavored to inject impetus into digital transformation with its rich experience accumulated in global markets and competitive full-stack products.

For example, H3C has been engaged in the networking construction project for Japanese schools with turnkey products and solutions involving Wi-Fi 6 products, PoE switch and Cloudnet solution, strengthening its pledge to provide high-performance wireless networks and intelligent cloud O&M management services. The deployment project is also part of the country's GIGA School initiative launched to connect schools nationwide to high-speed Internet and high-quality digital learning services, and build high-speed and large-capacity communication environments.

Many customers and partners showed great interest in the exhibits of H3C at the EDIX Tokyo. According to them, the products and solutions brought by H3C not only suit the pressing industrial digital needs but can benefit digital trade and exchanges between China and Japan. They also showed the intention of seeking in-depth cooperation with H3C and jointly promoting digitalization in education.

This three-day expo has provided an excellent demonstration of how H3C continuously promotes the development of smart technologies in education and drives the digital transformation of the education sector with scenario-based solutions and products. In the future, H3C will further leverage innovations to drive high-quality digital education in Japan and set examples of digital growth in global markets.