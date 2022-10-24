H3C Digital Tour 2022: H3C Highlights Enhanced Digital Solutions for Kazakhstan Enterprises

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Together, For A Digital Future", H3C held its digital tour event in Kazakhstan recently. At the event, H3C presented its innovative digital transformation strategies with its Scenario-based Digital Solutions and Application-Driven Networking Solution (AD-NET) for Kazakhstan enterprises inline with Kazakhstan's digital transformation priorities highlighted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently at the Digital Bridge Forum in Astana.

Addressing Kazakhstan's initiatives in digital transformation, Chen Yanlin, General Manager of H3C Kazakhstan, mentioned, "H3C aims to assist global partners in achieving higher levels of digital transformation with its H3C scenario-based digital solutions and AD-NET, part of H3C services as a One-Stop Digital Solution. Our international market strategy is to focus on building the ecosystem, which will help accelerate the digital transformation as a whole from technology innovation, ecosystem health and scenario-based understanding."



Chen Yanlin, General Manager of H3C Kazakhstan speaking at the H3C Digital Tour 2022, Themed, Together, For A Digital Future.

Kazakhstan Priorities For Digital Transformation

Kazakhstan has highlighted five priorities which includes the development of a human-centered approach, creation of favorable conditions for the ICT industry, modernization of IT infrastructure, development of the digital economy and Industry 4.0 and strengthening human capital. Kazakhstan introduces digital technologies and creates conditions for the transition of the economy to a fundamentally new vector of development – the digital economy of the future. In developing services for citizens, the government will take a human-centered approach where digital technologies provide equal opportunities for everyone.

Scenario-based Digital Solutions for Vertical Industries

H3C provides four scenario-based solutions, Synergy Working, Innovative Education, Efficient Healthcare, and Reliable Public Service. With digital technologies becoming increasingly profound, industrial digital transformation is gradually expanding from the smallest units to whole campuses. As campuses are also the spatial carriers of economic development, smart campuses need to take into account industry characteristics, digital intelligence, and carbon emission reduction requirements. To this end, many countries are calling for more intelligent, low-carbon and replicable campus-wide solutions.

In response to the demand, the H3C Green and Intelligent Campus Solution was introduced. The solution is made up of four layers — infrastructure, network transmission, a digital platform and smart applications. The Green and Intelligent Campus Solution can help customers build a zero-carbon operating system based on a digital platform, supplying the impetus for the implementation of a full-scale campus-wide digital transformation.

AD-NET Never Stops Evolving, Reinforcing the Foundations of Intelligent Connectivity

As an important component in the building of intelligent digital infrastructure, networks will play an even bigger role than in previous years. H3C AD-NET, an AI-oriented network solution, builds intelligent connectivity, uses SeerNetwork Architecture (SNA) to introduce closed loops and to integrate technologies such as AI and big data, thereby achieving intelligent management of the full lifecycle of networks from design to deployment and ultimately O & M. In real-world application scenarios such as campuses and data centers, this helps H3C's customers achieve network convergence of multiple dimensions, scenarios, and domains, thus offering them a minimalist network experience.

H3C is committed to supporting more clients to accelerate digital transformation and boost business agility amid the rapidly changing market conditions. H3C has successfully certified over 1,000 overseas partners, established partnership with over 200 overseas service providers, and delivers services in 135 countries. Looking ahead, H3C, as one of the most trusted partners, will continue to follow the "Partners First" and "win-win-win" strategy to meet the digital demands in the industry.

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to our clients in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, new safety, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G solutions, as well as end-to-end technical services.