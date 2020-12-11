H3C Embarked on the Digital Tour in the Philippines: Ushering in the New Digital Era

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, the leader in digital solutions, has hosted a session of its ongoing global digital tour in the Philippines on December 11, highlighting the technology and service capabilities that are crucial to the advancement of a digital economy.

Gary Huang, President of the International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C, led the digital tour and emphasized H3C's strong confidence and determination in supporting the digital transformation of the Philippines.

"The Philippines is showing strong economic momentum. This means there is greater urgency to develop the digital economy, and H3C has been working closely with local well-established ICT partners and meeting the customers' demands to promote the digital transformation with our advanced solutions," said Gary Huang.



H3C Digital Tour 2020-Philippines was launched on December 11 to promote engagement and empower the growth together with the clients and ecosystem partners in the Philippines.

The technology and products experts from H3C launched its signature innovative products such as switch and certificated Wi-Fi 6, along with its flagship digital solution Application-Driven Networking (AD-NET) 5.0, which leveraging Software Defined Network (SDN), artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud to provide a proactive, adaptive and versatile network. Applicable three network structuring scenarios -- campus network, data center, and traffic steering, H3C is now capable to empower clients to build a highly advanced enterprise network with lower total cost of ownership (TOC) and higher communication efficiency with its AD Campus, AD-DC and AD-WAN solutions. Furthermore, also launched at the event, the company's Wi-Fi 6 products, which passed the Tolly Group's test, have shown industry-leading performance especially in high-density access, stability, and wireless speed.

"Since last year, H3C has embarked on exploring the Philippine market. So far, we've achieved progress in cooperation with many partners and clients across various industries." said Leon Ang, Country General Manager of H3C Philippines.

This May, The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) of the Philippines stressed the importance of advancing digital transformation amid the current COVID-19 crisis affecting the Philippine economy, and announced to give full efforts to continue to implement programs aimed at digitalizing the government, the community, and the economy.

"In the Intelligence Era, we aim to help propel the digital transformation forward in the Philippines not only by providing cutting edge ICT products and technology but also by empowering the local partners and customers in cultivating professional ICT talents with comprehensive training and certification system and programs, to grow together in a good ecosystem for a win-win situation," remarked Gary Huang.