Digitalization is rapidly emerging as the main factor for success in today's changing global economy. In February 2021, the Malaysian government launched the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint, also known as MyDIGITAL, a comprehensive plan to drive digitalisation efforts across the nation and laying the roadmap to achieve the country's grand vision to become a regional leader in the digital economy.

In line with the goals laid out by the MyDIGITAL plan, H3C recently launched an exclusive virtual media session with the Malaysian media, to showcase how it can empower the digital transformation in Malaysia with its full-stack digital solution offerings in important technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Information Security. The media session was held after the end of H3C Smart Foresight NAVIGATE 2021, an international annual summit aiming to share how the digital economy helps industries to promote intelligent digital development and adopt an enhanced technology innovation strategy that could empower society.

The virtual media session further explained H3C's strategy to help its end users in Malaysia undergo digital transformation through MyDIGITAL, especially during these unprecedented times caused by COVID-19, which have accelerated the need for businesses to digitalize.



H3C empowers Malaysian enterprises to become leaders in the digital economy

ICT Contributes Significantly to the Growth of the Digital Economy

According to MyDIGITAL, the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the Malaysian market, which has amassed RM289 billion, accounting for 19.1% of the country's GDP in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the digital economy, encouraging Malaysian citizens, traditional businesses as well as the government to shift online in meeting their daily needs.

The Malaysian authorities have consistently increased investment in ICT fields including big data and information security in recent years, aiming to support the digital transformation of local industries. Specifically, it promotes the systematic and comprehensive development of enterprises in talents, processes, and technologies, and advances business transformation and economic development. Embracing the digital economy will be key for Malaysia to maintain its competitive edge in the new global market.

Gary Huang, H3C's President of International Business and Senior Vice President, shared his insights on the MyDIGITAL initiative, "The fact that Malaysia government recognises the digital contribution and the value of digital transformations, has helped us to install and drive H3C's programme more clearly in Malaysia. Malaysia is one of the key players in Asia from an economic point of view, they are a strategically key market in H3C's expansion of overseas markets. Hence, we want to help Malaysia speed up their digital transformations," added Gary Huang during the virtual media session.

Shaping a Smart Future with Malaysian Enterprises

Entering the Malaysian market in 2019, H3C has successfully certified more than 100 partners and at least 200 engineers. Highlighted as a successful case study during the virtual media session, H3C has assisted SYABAS, now known as Air Selangor, the sole water provider for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, in setting up and enforcing automated access and consistent security policies across networks easily using its Application-Driven Campus (AD-Campus) Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Solution. As a result, the state water department benefits from network deployment, service provisioning, network expansion and fault device replacement, all automatically implemented by a controller with several clicks, which considerably reduces the complexity and saves workload while improving efficiency.

One of MyDIGITAL's objectives is to raise business productivity across all sectors by 30% by 2030, and for the digital economy to contribute 22.6% of GDP in Malaysia. All these high-level objectives require strong digital solutions partners to advise and bring solutions to customers and H3C is ready to play its part in helping Malaysia realise its MyDIGITAL aspirations in various sectors including government, education, healthcare, finance, and transportation. The company believes public-private partnerships will help further propel Malaysia's digital economic growth forward. In this regard, it strives to help enable a digitally-enabled government and empower businesses to innovate and build resilience digitally.

Another case study is H3C's partnership with one of the biggest hospitals in Malaysia in which the company deployed its Unified Infrastructure System-Hyper Converged Infrastructure (UIS-HCI) solutions at the hospital partner's data center which provides full virtualization of their PACS/HIS system which helps their radiology department in storing patient diagnostic imaging files and medical records. In addition, the UIS-HCI solutions ensure that the process of medical imaging runs smoothly. Through this digital solution, H3C provides the hospital partner with cost-effective data storage, retrieval, management, distribution and presentation of medical imaging files.



Building a Prosperous Partner Ecosystem in Malaysia

Last November, 15 countries signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement, including 10 Southeast Asia countries and China, which increases partnership opportunities for H3C. The RCEP Agreement is designed to broaden and deepen ASEAN's engagement with several countries. The objective of the trade agreement is to establish a modern, comprehensive, high-quality and mutually beneficial economic partnership that will facilitate the expansion of regional trade and investment as well as contribute to global economic growth and development in the region.

Under the RCEP agreement, Malaysia will be given a more prominent countryplace as the geographic core of the ASEAN, especially taking a lead in the digital economy in the regional market in the near future under the MyDIGITAL initiative. This move will continue to strengthen the cooperation between China and Malaysia, providing more opportunities for the development of H3C in the region, to promote digital solution engagement and adoption of higher levels of digital transformation.

Rockies Ma, Country General Manager of H3C Malaysia, said, "H3C is well adapted to Malaysia, we have helped many customers achieve their digital transformation. We have great confidence and high expectations in the development of Malaysia. We will continue to increase investment in the local market development and work closely with ecological partners to continue to optimize the Southeast Asian market layout to help local customers realize digital transformation."

"Malaysia will be built into our Southeast Asian market hub to better serve our future international development. We do believe that based on the MyDIGITAL initiative, H3C can bring value, providing a full range of services from end-to-end integrated solutions to top-level design, together with our technology innovations, incorporating our experience and best practices to bring a smart future in Malaysia," he added.

Malaysian top-tiered English tech and business media, Enterprise IT News, published a comprehensive article about the virtual media session, stating that H3C emphasized that their general strategy is to build efficient and service-oriented digital solutions for Malaysia governments that promote economic development to support MyDIGITAL objectives as well as other plans for digital innovation and implementation. H3C would also like to work with domestic ICT industry channel partners to deliver its technology and digital solutions as a whole.

"Given its vast experience in China and its wide portfolio of equipment, systems and solutions, H3C is confident that it can help Malaysia implement digitalisation in the healthcare sector. The company can also help Malaysia implement e-government all the way up to smart cities, smart government, a modern government system and ecosystem with an interconnected cloud, AI and big data, with government applications running on top of the infrastructure, all based upon H3C's best practices in government digitalisation," wrote Enterprise IT News in the article.

Strengthening Economic Development with Effective Digital Solutions Strategies

According to the MyDIGITAL action plan which sets the country's direction of digital economy, it outlines the efforts and initiatives which will be implemented in Malaysia up to 2030. In the virtual media session, H3C emphasized that their general strategy is to build efficient and service-oriented digital solutions for Malaysia governments that promote economic development.

H3C aims to encourage Malaysian businesses to deploy the right digitalisation technology with their best practices to drive the domestic economy. "H3C aims to be one of the most important key players in the local market by 2025. Ultimately, we want to share our many years of experience in facilitating digital infrastructure and providing comprehensive digital solutions to help accelerate digital transformation in Malaysia and Southeast Asia," said Gary Huang.

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and has participated in the informatization construction of major industries for years. It has a deep understanding and precise judgment on the business development trend and digital transformation needs of major industries, and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to its clients in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation in Malaysia.

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions, and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner of its customers in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. We offer a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, 5G, security and related domains, and provide a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial internet, information security, intelligent connectivity, AI vision, and edge computing, as well as end-to-end technical services.

For more information about H3C, please visit http://www.h3c.com/en/

