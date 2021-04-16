H3C Hosts Diplomats and Guests from More than 30 Countries for In-depth Tour

Discovering New Opportunities in the Global Digital Economy

HANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14, foreign ambassadors and other guests from more than 30 countries visited H3C's Hangzhou headquarters to learn more about the value of digitalization in promoting socio-economic development and industrial transformation. As the hosts, Gary Huang, President of International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C and other representatives accompanied the visitors, and introduced H3C's domestic and international development strategies, demonstrating the company's leading strengths in R&D and showcasing its cutting-edge innovation and global practices in digital technology, products and solutions.



Foreign ambassadors and other guests from more than 30 countries visited H3C Innovation Experience Center

With the widespread adoption of digital innovation around the world, the booming digital economy has become a core engine of global economic growth. As a leader in digital solutions, H3C presented a digital roadmap for visiting foreign dignitaries and other guests, providing them with the opportunity to learn more about H3C's cutting-edge technology and best practices at its Innovation Experience Center. Built upon a foundation of innovation, H3C has maintained an average annual investment of 14% of its annual revenue in R&D initiatives, resulting in over 11,000 patent applications, of which over 90% are invention patents. H3C not only leads innovation in cutting-edge fields such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G, blockchain and IoT (Internet of Things), but also prides itself to in being a bridge between technology and industry.



Gary Huang, President of International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C introduced the H3C CR19000 series cluster router

In 2021, H3C launched its Digital Brain 2021 to help companies accelerate unleashing the value of data through comprehensive technology upgrades, and to support digital transformation across different industries. At the Innovation Experience Center, guests were given in-depth introductions to H3C's technology, including its Cloud and Intelligence Platform covering full scenario of cloud, edge and terminal, as well as digital workspace solution H3C Workspace and other digital solutions. Guests were also introduced to H3C's industry-leading CR19000 series cluster router, 400G AI Data Center core switches and other key digital infrastructures, as well as innovative product and technology offerings in cutting-edge areas such as IoT and 5G.

During the visit, guests also learned about H3C's pioneering work in the transformation of new smart cities, intelligent manufacturing and other sectors, and its contributions to corporate social responsibility and its belief in creating "technology for good".

Inviting such a large number of international guests to its headquarters is a reflection of the remarkable achievements H3C has made in its expansion into international markets. Since it first began expanding outside of China in 2019, H3C has gone on to establish representative offices in seven overseas markets. Its international business covers more than 30 countries, with services covering 174 major cities in 106 countries outside of China. By continuing to optimize its global marketing strategy and global channels, H3C hopes to bring its leading domestic experience, and enhance its participation and brand awareness in overseas markets.

Based on its new Cloud & AI Native strategy and upgraded Digital Brain 2021, H3C will provide enterprises and organizations at home and abroad with more digital solutions capable of unlocking greater innovation value and transformation potential. Committed to becoming a global leader in digital solutions and the best partner for digital transformation, H3C aims to help clients realize the full value of digital transformation and to make greater contributions to global digital economy.