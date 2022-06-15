H3C Kicks Off the Digital Tour 2022 in Japan, Embracing New Opportunities in the Global Digital Economy

TOKYO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, a leader in digital solutions, kicked off its Digital Tour 2022 in Japan recently. Themed "Together, For A Digital Future", the event aims to empower the digital transformation of customers and partners in Japan.

As the first stop of the H3C Digital Tour 2022, the event gathered more than 200 business leaders, experts, scholars, customers and partners in the ICT industry to discuss the new opportunities and challenges to the Japan market.

Japan has been committed to accelerating its transformation into a digital-driven high-income country since it established the Digital Agency. Japan is one of the key markets for H3C international business. With its mature technologies, products and solutions, H3C is actively working with local customers and partners to promote the digital transformation across various industries.

Peter Pi, General Manager of H3C Japan, said, "H3C has made great progress in international businesses through close cooperation with our partners. For our end-users and partners in Japan, our business team in Japan will respond to H3C's international strategy of cultivating a healthy ecosystem and developing scenarios-based solutions, targeting green development, zero carbon, cost reduction and efficiency improvement. We expect to grow together with local partners by building a long-term, stable and win-win ecosystem, to help accelerate Japan's digitalization."

At the event, Sada Katsuhiro, Sales Director of H3C Japan, delivered a keynote speech with the topic "Grow with You, H3C for Japan 2022". He addressed, "helping partners solve various problems encountered in the process of digitization is the important tasks for us. H3C, with rich industry experience and its full-stack products and solutions, is able to provide customized support to partners in response to their pain points in business. Growing together with partners is one of the important strategies of H3C in Japan." Besides, Xiong Di, Solution Manager of H3C Japan, also gave a keynote speech on "Realizing Digital Transformation with Scenario-based Solutions", elaborating on the latest products and solutions that H3C can provide for different scenarios including public and enterprise networks, internet service providers (ISPs) and small-to-medium-size businesses (SMBs).

Additionally, six customer representatives were invited to share the pain points in their ICT businesses and their experience of using H3C products by the panel discussion. They also expressed their expectations for the future development of H3C, "H3C has always been supporting us to meet with the digital era by excellent products and solutions, which convinces us that the digital transformation in Japan will be even faster and easier."

Looking ahead, H3C will be dedicated to exploring new opportunities for digital transformation in the ICT industry and helping local government and enterprise customers realize digital transformation with its practical experience and convergent scenario-based solutions for various industries.

This Digital Tour is another major presence of H3C in the Japan market following the 13th EDIX Tokyo. From June 15 to 17, H3C will also be attending the Interop Tokyo 2022 to showcase its full-stack products and to further demonstrate its brand strength and confidence at this Japan's largest ICT exhibition. H3C will continue to organize a series of Digital Tour events around the international market, to effectively support the digital transformation of its customers and partners globally and to power the high quality development of the global digital economy.