KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, a leader in digital solutions, today announced its partnership with Maxmulia Holdings Sdn Bhd, a local distributor of data availability solutions, to launch data protection solutions bundles featuring industry-leading companies, Arcserve and NaviClouDR. The bundles are designed to assist enterprises with data loss prevention and recovery of crucial files, systems, and databases, ensuring smooth business operations at all times.



H3C Partners with Maxmulia Holdings to Empower Enterprises with Data Protection Solutions

The Arcserve Backup Deduplication Appliance and NaviClouDR Remote Office (ROBO) All-in-One (AIO) Immutable Appliance bundles are powered by H3C's server, R4700G3, which assist enterprises with data center efficiency and delivers high computing performance for demanding applications. Furthermore, the bundles aim to help enterprises safeguard their business-critical data as well as improve replication performance with secured data encryption. As the supporting server, H3C is able to assist enterprises in restoring their lost data in just a few minutes.

Data protection has become more important than ever due to COVID-19 where data is playing a big role in business operations. According to the 2021 Asia Pacific Board Director Barometer Report[1], a recent survey done by Tricor Group and the Financial Times Board Director Programme, the report concluded that 83% of directors globally said they were concerned about ongoing data security risks. In Malaysia, less than 45% of the directors have taken dedicated precautions. Realising the emerging concern for the majority of company boards in Malaysia, H3C is committed to assist Malaysian enterprises in their digitalisation journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Rockies Ma, Country General Manager of H3C Malaysia, said, "Data protection solutions manage and protect business-critical data across systems and applications, in both physical and virtual environments. We believe effective data protection solutions are essential for today's enterprises to adapt to big data's evolving demands, which helps make the right business decision. Therefore, we are proud to partner with Maxmulia to provide a complete portfolio of enterprise-class data protection and recovery solutions to Malaysian enterprises. As a result, we have great confidence to deliver the best products and solutions to our end-users in Malaysia."

The latest inclusion of Maxmulia into H3C's partner ecosystem has enriched H3C's mission to bring its best practices to empower Malaysian enterprises with data protection solutions. Under the MyDIGITAL initiative, H3C will continue to increase investment in the local market development and work closely with ecological partners to continue to optimize the Malaysian market layout, to help local customers realize the importance of data protection solutions for businesses, as well as contributing to the country's goal in achieving Industrial Revolution 4.0.

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to our clients in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, new safety, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G solutions, as well as end-to-end technical services.

