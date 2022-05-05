H3C Scores 4725 in SPECvirt Test, Setting New World Record

BEIJING, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C UniServer R4900 G5, a server independently developed by H3C, set a new 2 processor Intel-based world record result of 4,725 @263 VMs on the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) SPECvirt_sc® 2013 benchmark suites. The results, submitted to SPEC by H3C and published on the SPEC website on April 7th, demonstrate the powerful strength of H3C intelligent computing in virtualization applications.

SPEC, a non-profit organization consisting of more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide, is committed to establishing, maintaining and endorsing standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. The SPECvirt_sc 2013 benchmark suites measure the end-to-end performance of all system components of a virtualization platform, including the hardware, virtualization platform, and the virtualized guest operating system and application software.

Faced with the increasing demand of cloud data centers for computing power, the H3C UniServer R4900 G5 server developed by H3C offers efficient and reliable computing power solutions for data centers. Powered by the third-generation Intel Xeon scalable processor, R4900 G5 has improved the processor floating-point performance by up to 52%, increased the cores by 42%, and incorporated up to 28 NVMe SSDs, which further enhances the high-performance storage expansion capability of data centers. R4900 G5 also has 14 PCIe 4.0 slots and local storage capacity of up to 41 hard drives, creating a more flexible and scalable new generation computing platform. In addition, H3C's intelligent management platform can also significantly improve the manageability of servers in data centers, thus achieving the perfect combination of efficiency and intelligence.

On the strength of strong hardware performance and reliable quality, H3C UniServer R4900 G5 can fully support various intelligent application workloads such as virtualization, big data, high-performance computing and deep learning, and create new-generation data centers with low power consumption, high reliability, easy management and easy deployment for the Internet, IDCs, operators and enterprises. In general-purpose computing scenarios, R4900 G5 can improve the performance of the whole machine by 83%, thus protecting the users' IT investment. It also saves the deployment and operation and maintenance time by 10%, thus reducing operation and maintenance costs. Besides, it provides 360° security protection for the customers through a secure and reliable intelligent management platform.

With the gradual deepening of digital transformation of enterprises, the innovation of computing power will play an irreplaceable role in improving the efficiency and agility of business innovation and releasing the value of massive data. As the leader in digital solutions, H3C will, under the guidance of the Cloud & AI Native strategy, continue to inject extraordinary computing power into data centers based on the comprehensive innovation of endogenous intelligence, so as to accelerate the intelligent evolution of all trades and industries.