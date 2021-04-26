H3C Showcases Latest in 5G and Cloud Technology at Interop Tokyo 2021

TOKYO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C – an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions – took to Interop Tokyo 2021 today to showcase its latest developments in 5G, cloud computing, intelligent connectivity and data center technology. As the largest and most influential ICT exhibition in Japan, Interop Tokyo 2021 attracted stakeholders from across the industry who visited the H3C exhibition stand to learn more about the company's strengths in 5G and cloud computing.



The H3C exhibition stand at Interop Tokyo 2021 has attracted many customers and partners onsite.

Interop Tokyo, the largest ICT industry event of its kind in Japan, is now in its 28th year. Recognized by the industry as an important platform to discover the latest trends and cutting-edge technology, this year's event played host to 160 top ICT companies from around the world who used the event to showcase their new technology and their usage applications.

As a full-suite ICT vendor, H3C used to exhibition to focus on its core and advanced industry solutions, as well as its full product lineup, covering areas such as 5G, cloud computing, intelligent connectivity and data centers in Interop Tokyo.

H3C's Cloudnet solution was one of the standout technologies demonstrated on site, with product highlights such as its customized Japanese menu, ease of operation, visualization screen and Zero Touch proving particularly popular. H3C's Cloudnet solution has so far been successfully used in the GIGA School initiative in Japan, helping local schools to integrate the management of their wired and wireless networks. Through Cloudnet solution, local education departments are able to integrate the management of wired and wireless networks from multiple schools through a single intelligent cloud O&M platform, thereby significantly reducing the time and cost of maintenance and improving network management efficiency. H3C also used the opportunity to showcase its industry-leading UIS 9000 Blade HCI (Hyper Converged Infrastructure).

With 5G being one of the big focuses at Interop this year, H3C seized the occasion to demonstrated the adaptability, expansibility and cost optimization offered by its 5G solutions, which included the BBU5100, FSW5100 and pRRU5202. Also on show were the new S12504X, equipped with the SeerBlade high-performance AI network module, as well as the S9820-8C, which is capable of delivering high-density 400G network speeds. Both pieces of equipment are a reflection of how H3C's Application-Driven Networking (AD-NET), Application-Driven Campus (AD-Campus) and Application-Driven Data Center (AD-DC) technologies are leading the way in areas such as network infrastructure, intelligent connectivity and data centers.

As an important contributor to the Japanese ICT market, H3C's products and solutions have already been put to use in sectors spanning across education, internet infrastructure, public utilities, media, and healthcare as they continue to empower the development of Japan's digital economy. In response to the continuous growth in demand for digital transformation worldwide, H3C has established representative offices in seven overseas markets since it first expanded outside of China in 2019. Its international business covers more than 30 countries in industries that include government, education, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, transportation and finance.

Moving forward, H3C will continue to optimize its global channels while enhancing its international footprint and brand awareness. H3C remains ready to work with partners to build open, diverse and mutually beneficial partnerships, helping customers seize digitalization opportunities and realize the best value in digital transformation.