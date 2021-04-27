Habasit celebrates 75 years of keeping industries in motion

- World-leading conveyor and power transmission belt provider Habasit marks its 75th anniversary in 2021

REINACH, Switzerland, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Habasit was founded in Basel, Switzerland, in 1946, by Fernand and Alice Habegger. Today, after 75 years of pioneering innovation and dedicated customer focus, the family firm's network of long-term partnerships with customers, OEMs and distributors spans over 70 countries worldwide.

Habasit's high-quality materials, proven technologies, and engineering excellence deliver outstanding reliability and long lifetimes. Drawing on its specialists' in-depth industry expertise, Habasit provides a broad range of customized belting solutions and technologies that cut maintenance costs, raise productivity and cost-efficiency, and save precious resources across a number of applications.

Looking ahead to the next 75 years, Habasit will continue providing superior, sustainable and smart solutions to keep industries in motion.

Habasit helps customers improve the reliability, quality and productivity of their equipment and processes through comprehensive, tailor-made solutions based on its extensive range of fabric-based conveyor belts, plastic modular belts and chains, power transmission belts, and monolithic and timing belts. Established in 1946 in Basel, Switzerland, the family-owned company is present in over 70 countries, with 3,800+ employees in affiliated companies and service centers worldwide.

