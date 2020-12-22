Habitap Continues to Push the Frontiers in Smart Living and Remains Poised for Growth In 2021

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 December 2020 - Asia's first fully integrated smart living management system, Habitap, has pushed new frontiers in smart concepts for homes, and commercial buildings. Harnessing the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to improve the quality of life for its users, the technology company has emerged as the leading smart technology platform with its portfolio of residential and commercial projects in Singapore.

To date, Habitap manages 12 commercial buildings and 13 residential projects, which include 19 Nassim, Amber 45, One Tree Hill, The Clement Canopy, Highline, and Corals at Keppel Bay. The app has also been deployed in commercial projects such as Marina Bay Financial Centre, One Raffles Quay, Marina One and Paya Lebar Quarter. Habitap currently has over 82,000 registered users across its existing smart home and office solutions. With the need for greater efficiency in facilities management, and the desire and rising demand for comfort, convenience and quality living, this number is set to grow exponentially in the coming year.

Most recently, Habitap launched two new offerings -- Tap Residential and Tap Commercial, with the aim of making smart living accessible to homeowners and commercial developments at an affordable price. Known as the "lite" version of Habitap's app, the product offerings have been adopted by 120 households and 2 property developments.

Habitap hopes to achieve its vision of being the market leader in Southeast Asia in the near future, steering its focus towards enhancing user experiences with the flagship app, to providing greater depth of smart home functionality through the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence. In 2021, Habitap plans to expand into Vietnam and Indonesia, with collaborations with ecosystem partners already in the works.

Franklin Tang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Habitap, said, "Habitap has come a long way since starting in 2016. Born from a simple idea to make smart living more usable, we have been working hard to pursue the vision of our integrated smart living platform while advancing the concept of smart home living and smart building management for our users. Despite the pandemic, we saw a steady uptake of our technology in residential and commercial projects. 2021 is an exciting year for us as we expand into Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, and China, and enhance the experience of our users through artificial intelligence and data."



