Haciendas at Grace Village Names Sinuate Media as Agency of Record

Sinuate Media, a leading marketing company focused on Organic Marketing™ announced today it has been selected as the Agency of Record for Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The agency will support Haciendas at Grace Village’s marketing and public relations strategy in the Borderplex Region by highlighting their exemplary work in memory care, emphasizing individualized assisted living. Founded in 2012 in Las Cruces, Haciendas at Grace Village prides itself in helping individuals with Alzheimer’s and Dementia lead fulfilling lives by meeting their physical, psychological, and emotional needs. The ratio of caregivers to residents at Haciendas at Grace Village is 1:6, enabling caregivers to give the attention that their residents deserve. This partnership with Sinuate Media will allow Haciendas at Grace Village to ensure the public is informed about their compassionate care and exceptional residences.

“We are thrilled to have chosen Sinuate Media as our agency of record, leading our integrated marketing efforts. Their data-driven approach to digital marketing, creative expertise, and proven experience in the healthcare industry made them the best choice to help lead new growth,” said Gary Coppedge, chief executive officer of Haciendas at Grace Village.

“Over the last 16 years, we’ve crafted a fine-tuned and effective process to increase a brand’s awareness that combines search engine optimization, social media, digital advertising, content and offline marketing. We are excited to bring our process and strong results to Haciendas at Grace Village,” said Sinuate Media CEO Leah Messina.

Serving as an outsourced marketing department, Sinuate Media provides an elegant solution where marketing intersects with business operations. Their process leads to action-oriented campaigns and solutions by uniting social, digital, advertising, public relations, and strategy. Sinuate Media supports assisted living facilities, urgent care centers, multi-practitioner offices, and healthcare technology companies nationwide.

“It is personally rewarding to me to work with Haciendas at Grace Village, a beautiful top tier assisted living facility in Las Cruces, having seen my own grandparents need assisted living care for Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Messina.



About Us: About Sinuate Media Since 2006, Sinuate Media has provided full-service digital marketing and communications solutions for engaging brands. By leveraging our Organic Marketing™ process, Sinuate Media has been recognized for blending creativity and analytics to get clients results. Born in Baltimore, MD and now headquartered in Mesilla, New Mexico, Sinuate Media consults with clients across the country. www.sinuatemedia.com.

