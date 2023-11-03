Haeyeareum Introduces "Lo" – A New Wave of Premium Mineral Sea Salt in the U.S. Market

Haeyeareum, a brand synonymous with the bountiful gifts of the sea, has made a bold entrance into the U.S. market with its latest product innovation – the Premium Mineral Sea Salt "Lo" in stick pouches.

Haeyeareum, a brand synonymous with the bountiful gifts of the sea, has made a bold entrance into the U.S. market with its latest product innovation – the Premium Mineral Sea Salt "Lo" in stick pouches. In an industry where preserving the taste and fragrance of salt can be challenging, Haeyeareum's premium sea salt "Lo" emerges as a beacon of quality and longevity. This product is the culmination of meticulous research and a pioneering nitrogen storage technique, a first in Korea, ensuring each 5g stick pouch retains the salt's pristine essence.

The premium sea salt "Lo" is not just a step but a giant leap in culinary excellence. Aged for five years using distinctive methods, premium sea salt "Lo" boasts a mineral content that surpasses other products while maintaining a lower sodium level, marking it as a healthier choice. Haeyeareum has gone to great lengths to infuse premium sea salt "Lo" with nature's finest, from Jeju tangerines to Nonsan strawberries, and Gochang black raspberries, employing concentrated extracts without any colorants, chemical substances, or additives. Even the truffle flavor is crafted using a unique oil extraction method, adding Italian truffles to provide a balance of rich taste and aroma.

The versatility of the premium sea salt "Lo" line is unmatched, with a variety of flavors ready to transform any dish. Whether it’s the citrusy zest of tangerine salt for desserts and salads or the deep complexity of truffle and black garlic salt for meats, "Lo" offers a palette of options to create one's unique culinary creations.

Beyond premium sea salt, "Lo," Haeyeareum's commitment to health and gourmet quality shines through its extensive product range, featuring low-sodium and high-mineral content salts, catering to a health-conscious audience. This premium gourmet mineral sea salt collection includes halite, Kosher salt, lake salt, boiled salt, and sea salt, each carefully harvested to ensure the highest quality.

Haeyeareum, whose name reflects the essence of oceanic abundance, positions itself as an eco-friendly brand dedicated to the well-being of its customers. By sharing the fruits of nature in their purest form, Haeyeareum is not only delivering a product but also sharing a philosophy of life that celebrates health, nature, and the delicate balance of taste. As Haeyeareum's premium sea salt "Lo" graces the American culinary scene, it brings with it the promise of a dining experience that is as enriching as it is exquisite.

