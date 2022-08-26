Hahalolo App leads the way for global tourism’s revival after Covid-19

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hahalolo, a pioneering travel social networking application, that promises to explode growth by the end of 2022 with development plans in the Asia-Pacific and Africa region.

The Covid pandemic has affected the global tourism industry, forcing businesses to change their models to overcome difficulties.

In addition to the available OTA applications, social networks are considered an effective platform to promote cultural destinations while helping businesses increase revenue and approach customers directly.

Hahalolo has become a new leading to integrate OTA features and social networks on the same app. Launched in 2019 amid the Covid pandemic, this super app has contributed to helping the tourism business industry in 192 countries and territories overcome difficulties and revive when tourism has reopened.

Partnering with thousands of travel agencies, hotels, and hundreds of airlines around the world, Hahalolo has the best facilities of an online travel agency. This super app has integrated the features of a leading social network to help users easily book travel services and share their experiences on their personal pages. Hahalolo creates opportunities for users to earn money by posting high-quality content on their personal pages, or participating in affiliate marketing programs when booking flights, hotels and tours. Mr. James Dang, CEO of Hahalolo USA, shared that the app had attracted nearly 10 million users within two years. However, the rate of active users would be higher when the coin mining feature is launched on the platform. New users will receive coins equivalent to 10 USD after registering, for other activity users will receive up to 1 USD per day for vouchers to book flights, hotels or tours. The bonus points would encourage users to create high-quality content. It makes Hahalolo a valuable information hub about different destinations and cultures from all over the world.

“Hahalolo aims to honor and promote cultural values from all around the world, and bring people closer together,” - Mr. James Dang shared.

From the achievements in reviving global tourism after the pandemic, Hahalolo started plans to expand in the late 2022 in popular markets such as: India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Africa region with the goal of reaching 25 million users by December 2022. Hahalolo will have a grand-opening for the India branch office on 29th August. The US headquarters will also be upgraded and opened in November 2022.

