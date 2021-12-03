HAI ROBOTICS Sets up Taiwan Team, to Join Taipei Exhibition in Mid-December

The Taiwan team will enable a more localized service for Taiwan warehouse operators and help resiliently react to growing demands in the region's logistics and supply chain.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) system for warehouse logistics, announced that it has set up a Taiwan team and will join the 26th Taipei International Logistics & IoT Exhibition to be held from December 15 to 18, in a move to further promote its automated warehousing technology after its first project recently went live successfully in the region.



HAIPICK ACR robots

The establishment of Taiwan team will enable the company to localize its solutions in the area where it sees huge warehouse automation potential in a wide array of industries.

Taiwan's business operators have long had awareness of the urgency to adopt smart logistics technologies as they perceived several years ago strong online shopping growth forthcoming. The sweeping e-commerce boom during Covid-19 has made the adoption of automated warehousing technology a front burner. Improving warehouse efficiency and reducing the use of manual labor became the primary drivers. What's more, local business operators in the supply chain consider the use of smart warehousing an extra bonus -- a promise for better supply chain and customer confidence.

HAI ROBOTICS sees its solutions well-suited for third-party logistics (3PL), distribution centers and warehouses for retails and groceries, consumer electronics, healthcare and more scenarios in the Taiwan market.

As a fast-expanding player in the global warehouse automation and intralogistics industry, the company has established a sound reputation for its totes-to-person warehousing solution. The solution, consisted of HAIPICK robots, HAIQ software system and HAIPORT-powered Workstation, outperforms similar goods-to-person solutions, such as Kiva, with smaller picking units, higher space utilization and improved goods-handling efficiency. The HAIPICK ACR system supports automatic warehouse management and is well-suited for various warehousing scenarios by employing automated transportation, retrieval, storage and sorting.

In the project for a healthcare distribution center in Taiwan, the company's HAIPICK ACR solution was deployed in a 4,000-sqm warehouse to provide over 2,7000 storage locations at a shelving height of 5.27m. Using 36 HAIPICK robots, together with 10 conveyor workstations for outbound tasks and 3 conveyor workstations for inbound tasks, the solution enables handling of around 900 totes per hour.

HAI ROBOTICS will showcase its HAIPICK solutions at the Taipei expo at booth R508, 4F, at Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, from December 15 to 18. The HAIPICK solutions featuring different storage capabilities will be displayed, including the double-deep robot A42D that can pick and place totes on shelves with double-deep storage locations and is able to carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations.

At a seminar on December 18, the Taiwan team member Lukas will share in a speech his observation of the moves in the logistics industry and how the intelligent case-handling warehousing solutions can help resiliently react to the changes.

As the application of smart logistics technology deepens, logistics operations become more flexible and efficient. HAI ROBOTICS is constantly making innovations to keep up with changes in the industry, and providing more intelligent logistics solutions to global customers.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) system, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world's first of its kind.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has set up five subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, the U.S. and the Netherlands, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions. It now has over 1,200 staff, more than 50% of whom are engineers. The company has acquired more than 600 global patents for core intellectual properties involving positioning, robot control and warehouse management. In the latest C and D rounds of funding in 2021, the company raised over US$200 million in total.