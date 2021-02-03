QINGDAO, China, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder Haier Smart Home, ("Haier", SHA: 600690; DE: 690D, HK: 6690) tops incoPat's 2020 Global Smart Home Invention Patent Ranking for the fourth times with 2034 patent applications.



Haier Smart Home Tops 2020 Global Smart Home Invention Patent Rankings, Empowers Scenario-based Ecosystem Innovation.

The Haier Smart Home is a global leader in contributing to intellectual property. The company has applied for more than 60,000 patents worldwide, including more than 38,000 inventions. It also holds 12,000 registered invention patents in more than 28 countries.



In 2020, for the twelfth consecutive year, Haier ranked first in the global retail sales volume of large household appliances, according to the sales data released by world’s leading research organization Euromonitor International.

"We are proud to have not only many but also quality patents in 2020. Thanks to our pioneering research and development Haier Smart Home has gained global-leading intellectual property achievements. Now with operators, software developers and hardware equipment manufacturers joining the smart home ecology, we are seeing a huge market of potentially trillions, and it is important for us to keep innovating and moving forward." said Wang Ye, Vice President and General Manager of Smart Home of Haier Home Appliance Industry Group.

"Based on our patent strategy, we have used inventions innovatively to land usage scenario in a demonstration of its global ecosystem. Such innovation has a focus on consumer experience jointly created by our ecosystem partners."

The Haier Smart Home has created a "10+N" innovation ecosystem connecting 10 research and development centers around the world and its open innovation platform HOPE. The ecosystem enables instant interaction between users and resources, making it possible for the company to generate scenario-based smart home solution sets for consumers.

The innovation of its ecosystem has empowered Haier Smart Home to be a top choice for consumers around the world. In 2020, for the twelfth consecutive year, Haier ranked first in the global retail sales volume of large household appliances, according to the sales data released by world's leading research organization Euromonitor International. Other sales success include:

Global top sales in refrigerators for the thirteenth consecutive year

Global top sales in washing machines for the twelfth consecutive year

Global top sales in freezers for the tenth consecutive year

Global top sales in wine cabinets for the eleventh consecutive year

About Haier

Founded on April 1989, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., Shanghai: 600690) is the world's leading home appliance maker. The Company boasts seven world-class brands including Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances-US, Fisher & Paykel-New Zealand, AQUA-Japan, and Candy-Italy.

According to Euromonitor International's 2020 Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings, Haier's retail sales volume of large household appliances ranked first in the world for 11 consecutive years. Haier Smart Home is also a Fortune Global 500 company.

Haier Smart Home focuses on the continuous improvements of the best user experience so as to provide consumers with smart home solutions, create full-scenario smart life experience, and offer design and function options customized for and by users.

For more information, visit: http://www.haier.net/en/

Related Links :

http://www.haier.net/en/