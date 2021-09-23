Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone holds event to attract Japanese investment

The event is co-organized by Winhealth Pharma

BOAO, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone ("Lecheng Pilot Zone")'s virtual promotional event to explain the favorable investment policies put in place for Japanese businesses, hosted by the administration of the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone ("Lecheng Administration") and co-organized by Hong Kong Winhealth Pharma Group ("Winhealth Pharma"), Boao Winhealth Rare Disease Medical Center ("Rare Disease Center") and EPS International Holding Co., Ltd. (EPSI), was held in Boao, China on September 16, 2021.

Lecheng Administration director Gu Gang said, "As a medical park open to working with companies and organizations outside of China, Lecheng values the investments from Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturers. Lecheng is committed to helping these firms using the pilot zone as a jumping off point from which to promote and commercialize their innovative products in China, giving patients across the country an opportunity to benefit from new and efficient medical technologies from Japan."

According to Hainan Provincial Food and Drug Administration deputy director Li Yunda, 5,380 patients have to date received treatment that was provided by 173 categories of drugs and medical devices imported in response to the urgent clinical needs since the State Council granted the People's Government of Hainan Province rights to approve the import of this range of products in 2018.

Lecheng Administration deputy director Lv Xiaolei explained that according to the Opinions on Supporting the Hainan Free Trade Port in Implementing Certain Special Measures for Improving Market Access, Lecheng Pilot Zone was provided with an opportunity to test new favorable policies used to streamline the approval process. With the support of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, Hainan Provincial Food and Drug Administration and Haikou Customs, the approval time for imported medical devices will be reduced from 27 days on average to 3-7 days.

Hainan Real World Data Research Institute executive director Chen Pingyan pointed out that high-quality data, good design, and accurate analysis and result interpretation play a key role in the process of converting real-world data to evidence. Chen Pingyan also shared an example of the successful rollout of licensed medical devices in China through Lecheng's Real World Study (RWS) program. He said the RWS program will facilitate the launch of drugs by making full use of the opportunity to test revolutionary measures meant to help international pharmaceutical firms register and market their products in China.

Hong Kong Winhealth Pharma Group vice president Xiao Li said, "With the support of Lecheng Pilot Zone, the Rare Disease Center has rolled out 31 medical devices for the treatment of rare diseases since its establishment. The center is committed to providing Chinese patients with the world's most advanced solutions for rare disease treatment by collaborating with partners worldwide. In addition, the center plans to leverage the pilot zone's RWS program to accelerate the approval for rare disease-related devices that have been accepted into other markets in a move to benefit Chinese patients afflicted with such diseases.

With the increasing openness of the Lecheng Pilot Zone, the group plans to continue promoting and deepening the long-term partnerships between Lecheng and Japanese businesses by capitalizing on the Rare Disease Center's decision to bring in Japanese medical devices in a move to provide Chinese patients with an access to innovative medical solutions from Japan.