Haitian American Entrepreneur Launches Free Television Station

Aries Vision TV, a New Voice for the South-Florida Haitian Community has launched a free television station targeting South Florida and worldwide communities.

—

Businessman Ronald LaPorte, CEO, and founder of Aries Vision LLC, today announced the launch of Aries Vision television, a Broward-based free television station targeted towards the Haitian diaspora and the larger South Florida Caribbean community which will broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Broadcasting from Sunrise, Ft. Lauderdale, Aries Vision offers a diversity of programming including movies, music, entertainment, news, religious and children’s programs, as well as local community and political talk shows. Programs are in English, French, and Creole.

A long-time community organizer and entrepreneur with a media background, LaPorte said the current social and political climate convinced him now was the moment to launch.

“We are at a critical time in America’s history where Black and Brown communities need tv stations that are owned and operated by us, and that reflect the truth of our experiences,” said LaPorte. “I created Aries Vision originally as a platform for the Haitian, black and immigrant communities to tell our stories. I want to show the beauty, strength and diversity of our culture,” he added.

LaPorte said COVID’s impact on minorities in the United States has increased the sense of urgency around ownership. Of the major black-centric networks like BET, OWN and Bounce, only TV One is solely black-owned. This makes ownership a priority, LaPorte said. Aries Vision TV joins the ranks of local South Florida competitors, Island TV and Ayiti TV.

LaPorte said he envisions the station as a go-to media platform for the community, but a source of entertainment worldwide. “If you have information or a program that you want to reach the Haitian community and others in the South Florida market, this is the place to be,” he added.

“When Ted Turner started CNN, everybody thought he was crazy,” says LaPorte. “An all-day news channel? No way! Now there is CNN, MSNBC, and FOX. I look at Turner and I am inspired. Our goal is to become the home for Haitian news and entertainment in South Florida and worldwide.”

Laporte has received backing from Haitian community leaders Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas, former president of the Ft. Lauderdale Haitian Democratic Club, and Dr. Flore Lindor-Latortue, host of Radio TV with Dr. Flore, among others.

To watch the channel, viewers who have Roku can download the Aries Vision app. To watch it via phone or computer click on the following link: https://ariesvisions.tv/live-stream/ . Both livestream programs and videos on demand are available. Because the channel is internet based, it can be watched globally. Station data shows viewership in New York, Florida, Haiti, France, Canada, Chile, and Brazil, among other places.

Time slots are sold in half hour increments, but multiple slots can be purchased. Aries Vision, LLC also offers production and post-production services including video shoots, editing and live streaming. Rates are competitively priced.

Aries Vision is a division of Aries Vision Media LLC

