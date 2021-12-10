Hakuna Matata — Begins The Journey, Aims To Empower Humanity

The MATATA token's usability increases because Matata is the gatekeeper for these first TNFT and metaverse launches.

Hakuna Matata team is pleased to announce its arrival, with aim of empowering individuals through the technology to become their own bank. Now, applying this approach targets two key financial services, saving and lending.

People may borrow money against their staked tokens without disturbing their present staking contracts and still earn interest on their staked tokens while benefiting from the excellent loan rates.

The initiative provides appropriate tools to handle financial shocks or crises as investors navigate their everyday lives. Users may purchase MATATA from any Decentralized or Centralized Exchange once listed. The longer they stake the MATATA token, the more interest they earn in revenue.

Matata users get first access to the most exciting metaverse projects through Hakuna Matata Launchpad. Users can borrow USDT up to 50% LTV (Loan to Value) against their MATATA staked at a low-interest rate. While loans can be paid through the interest generated from staking. The financing may be utilized anywhere, even for launchpad projects. Moreover, users can earn up to 150% APR.

Precisely Crafted Token Distribution:

The 15% initial liquidity is allocated for usage when initially listed on decentralized exchanges like PancakeSwap primarily.

10% is allocated for the project's founders and core devoted staff of MATATA, who brought the project to life and will continue contributing to its progress and achievement of the objectives.

10% token is allocated for key investors that help realize the project and the Insurance pool that assures project accuracy and sustainability while safeguarding consumers from cyber-attacks or platform failure.

20% allocated for rewarding stakes and giving liquidity to borrowers.

35% token reserved for centralized exchanges, airdrops, and public sales on various platforms.

10% designated for key partners and funding the project's marketing to raise awareness and attract new members.

The initiative will launch a pre-IDO offering early investors access to private sales and key collaborations. An IEO, launchpads, and DEX listing will be launched in the last quarter of 2021. Next quarter, the project hopes to build its staking platform.

Hakuna Matata wants to onboard social media influencers and celebrities to promote the project.

Highly Intuitive Launchpad for TNFT and Metaverse

Furthermore, the project is set to launch one of a kind intuitive metaverse project on the Matata launchpad. MATATA token holders will have privileged private access before the sale goes public.

This user-friendly platform enables the public launch of metaverse and TNFTs. Hakuna Matata Launchpad, unlike other TNFT and metaverse launchpads, will be one of the most accessible and transparent TNFT launchpads available.

It will provide consumers worldwide access to initial TNFT launches, with the native token MATATA providing tiered access. This Launchpad will allow regular consumers a fair chance to join in at ground level.

The secondary market for metaverse and TNFTs is trending. Thus a TNFT Launchpad allows everyone to participate and profit, not just a few.

The Launchpad is created in-house by the Matata development team and will be hosted on their platform. Projects in the metaverse, gaming, TNFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi) may use Matata Launchpad, adding value to the ecosystem.

The MATATA token's usability increases because Matata is the gatekeeper for these first TNFT and metaverse launches. This intuitive Launchpad will allow everyone to access coveted TNFTs, and metaverses, which is not possible until now.

Token Burning

Furthermore, the MATATA token can be deflated smoothly; Hakuna Matata has implemented a Burning method that involves buying back market tokens and transferring them to a Burn Wallet.

To do so, the Company will levy a 10% transaction fee when someone claims their MATATA and another 10% when the stake matures. It aims to burn 50% of MATATA tokens in circulation to maintain demand and supply, thus benefiting the token holders. Going a step further, for every 1 MATATA token investor's stake, the project team will Burn up to 2 tokens.

Staking and Lending Features

The project has no plans to halt; it is excited to announce the launch of a staking platform coming in the last quarter of 2021. Hakuna Matata offers rewards for investors who stake the native MATATA token. The more time the investors stakes the tokens, the higher interest they earn. Moreover, the investor can keep earning interest while repaying the loan and gain full access to the staked tokens. Moreover, investors can un-stake their MATATA tokens at the expiration date and sell them on the market for maximum profit.

On top of the staking platform, a unique lending feature will debut in the 3rd quarter of 2022. This feature will allow stakers to get a loan of up to 50% LTV of their Staked MATATA Token in stablecoins and the best part is that it is repayable anytime. Investors can use this unique lending feature, acquire a loan and invest it in the intuitive Launchpads that are going to debut on the platform.

DeFi, or crypto in general, project developers have to comply with KYC and audit done by a reputed auditing firm to acquire global recognition. Hakuna Matata fosters values and ethics. And to put it across to its investors, it has completed the KYC and audit with a validated report.

About Hakuna Matata

Hakuna Matata offers investors with proper instruments to manage financial shocks or disasters. Once listed, investors may buy MATATA from any Decentralized or Centralized Exchange. MATATA token holders get income by staking them.

