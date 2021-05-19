Half-Year Figures: ZEISS Reports Successful Start to Fiscal Year

Half-year revenue reaches 3.4 billion euros (+6% compared to prior year) – EBIT at 591 million euros (+136 million euros vs. prior year)

Positive development across all ZEISS segments

ZEISS Group successfully navigates pandemic thanks to broad portfolio and global structure

In particular, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets segments currently the biggest contributors to growth

High investments in Research & Development continue as 12% of revenue dedicated to this area

OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell - 19 May 2021 - The ZEISS Group had a successful end to the first six months of fiscal year 2020/21 (ended 31 March 2021). It saw its revenue rise by 6 percent (adjusted for currency fluctuations, by 9 percent) to 3.406 billion euros (previous year: 3.213 billion euros). Around 90% of this sum was generated in markets outside Germany. At 591 million euros, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were significantly higher than in the previous year (455 million euros). The EBIT margin was 17%. Incoming orders increased to 4.200 billion euros (prior year: 3.601 billion euros).



Segment development: In general, business at ZEISS' four segments has developed well over the past fiscal year (© ZEISS).​





Dr. Karl Lamprecht, CEO Carl Zeiss AG (© ZEISS)

"Thanks to our broad portfolio, global structure and the exceptional dedication of our employees, we have successfully navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Karl Lamprecht, ZEISS President and CEO. "This has allowed us to get off to a good start in the first half of the new fiscal year. Our global investment strategy and high expenditure on research and development over many years are now paying off. We will be continuing to make these investments."





