Halla Holdings Corporation (Mando Brand) Wins TecAlliance Best Data Quality Award 2021

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 3:00 pm, January 12th, Halla Holdings Corporation's Head of China Business Department, Mr. Jonghwa Kim and Chief of Shanghai Office, Mr. Sungtae Kim paid a special visit to TecAlliance Shanghai office to receive TecAlliance Best Data Quality Award 2021 (for Mando Brand) from Managing Director of TecAlliance Asia Pacific, Mr. Matthias Moritz. Halla Holdings Corporation won the award for its extraordinary performances in three dimensions: data update frequency, vehicle coverage rate and data completeness.

Mr. Matthias Moritz, together with his team, warmly welcomed Mr. Jonghwa Kim and Mr. Sungtae Kim in the conference room. At the beginning, Ms. Queena Wang, Account Manager of TecAlliance, gave the guests a specific introduction about TecAlliance's analysis on China's automotive aftermarket, as well as the products and solutions provided by TecAlliance to the local market in China. Queena had also conducted a comprehensive analysis on Mando, a parts brand of Halla, for its data performances in China market, and on that basis, offered a series of suggestions for Mando on better exploring and serving the important Chinese market.

After the introduction, Mr. Jonghwa Kim said appreciatively: "Many thanks go to the well-prepared introduction from TecAlliance. From today's presentation, we once again saw the professionalism of TecAlliance. A thorough research on and deep understanding about the automotive aftermarket is exactly the foundation of TecAlliance's success in China. And it is also for this reason that TecAlliance's data and solutions are so reliable."

Mr. Sungtae Kim commented: "Seeing that TecAlliance's business has been growing in China with its better services, we are more confident about our bilateral cooperation. I believe that in the future, we will have many opportunities to work with TecAlliance in more fields."

In the end, Mr. Matthias Moritz, Managing Director of TecAlliance Asia Pacific, handed over the crystal trophy and the award certificate to Mr. Jonghwa Kim personally. They shook hands with each other and took photos together.

"Since 2020, TecAlliance has launched selections of Best Data Quality Awards on an annual basis to recognize and commend our partners' preeminent achievements. In face of the complicated market situation, Halla Holdings Cooperation conducted high-level cooperation with TecAlliance, winning the award with its unparallel competitiveness. It can be said that Halla fully deserves the award!" Said Matthias.

Holding the beautiful blue crystal trophy, Mr. Jonghwa Kim said: "I am excited to visit TecAlliance and accept this honor on behalf of Halla Group. The selection process of TecAlliance's awards is fair and transparent, which truly reflects this one truth: Halla Holdings Corporation has achieved satisfying outcomes in auto aftermarket data. I wish to thank every employee of Halla located in different places across the whole world, without whom we couldn't possibly forge forward in such a fast pace. And I also want to express my gratitude to TecAlliance: as our close cooperation partner, TecAlliance and Halla have joined hands together in promoting the prosperity of automotive aftermarket with the spirit of 'striving for excellence'."

Upon departure, Mr. Sungtae Kim said earnestly: "Winning the award this time makes us feel honored, and this is also an impetus for us to make progress continuously. We thank TecAlliance for today's reception. Your detailed business introduction and considerate arrangement have made our visit quite fruitful. We look forward to more cooperation opportunities and wider cooperation areas between us. With the help of TecAlliance high-quality services, Halla will be more equipped to better tap into Chinese and global markets."

Halla Holdings Corporation was founded in 1962, with its business range covers logistics, investment, automobile parts, construction, education and sports etc. Its subsidiary company Mando is a trustful product supplier for auto parts. Mando's main products include brake, steering and suspension systems, with sales volume exceeding 4.8 billion US dollars. Mando owns 23 manufacturing facilities, 20 R&D centers and 8 sales/trade offices globally, located in Asia Pacific, Middle East Asia, Europe, North America, Middle America and South America. Mando's high-quality products have been sold to Volkswagen, Renault Nissan, General Motors, Hyundai Kia, Honda, Ford and other globally renowned car manufacturers, as well as some main carmakers in China, such as GEELY AUTO and CHANGAN AUTO.

TecAlliance, founded in Germany back in year 1994, is committed to providing standardized data and data standardization services to automotive aftermarket, with its TecDoc Data Standard becoming the universally acknowledged standard in the global auto parts aftermarket industry. TecAlliance has been providing vehicle & parts data and comprehensive solutions to various local markets with its own global experiences.

