Halo Network receives a US $5 million from Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng

Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng, chairman of Ace peak capital group personally invested USD$5million into the Halo network beside the total USD $20m that Ace peak capital group had invested. The investment will be officially completed on May 26, 2021.

Goldman Sachs has pivoted once again when it comes to crypto. Some time ago, it was widely reported that Goldman was launching a crypto trading desk. Currently, Goldman’s global head of digital assets, consider bitcoin a new investable asset class. This strengthens Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng’s confidence in entering the crypto field. Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng recognized the prospects and the strong potential of the Halo Network to build a decentralized blockchain ecosystem.

The Halo Network mainnet was launched on April 19 to start the global linkage creation coin minting, and the coin minting is still in progress. Halo Network adopts dual-mode mobile innovative transaction management, cross-chain swap, a new HPOS consensus mechanism and native oracles.

Halo HUB consists of three objectives, namely: the improvement of the basic layer enables the halo system to have the basic conditions to access traditional financial tools and to achieve a more efficient and low-cost transaction architecture; the halo system creates an integrated, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) series at the application level Tool flow; traditional financial tools can obtain basic data and trading capabilities through related supporting tools.

