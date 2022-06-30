Halo Precious Metals and Stones Announces the Grand Open of its Online USA Store

—

Halo Precious Metals and Stones Inc formally releases its online jewelry store to the USA and Canadian customers. The store features 21 karat gold earrings, chains, pendants, charms, rings, anklets, sets, wedding rings, engagement rings, and bracelets.

The site also will feature knowledge articles to help clients understand gold and how to buy it. The site will feature tips and approaches to purchasing jewelry for personal uses and those looking for wholesale pricing to run or start a business.

Although the company plans to host other 14 karats and 18 karat gold fine jewelry, the main focus will be on those customers who are interested in a higher karat weight and purity of gold in the 21 karat gold jewelry fineness.

"We mainly want to attract clients interested in a more refined piece of jewelry. Many brick n mortar and online companies focus on 14 karat gold, silver, and other lower karat gold with a fitness below 14 karats. We want to separate ourselves from the market by offering a higher level of fineness and elegance that is hard to find.

When you look at a piece of jewelry, take, for example, something like our 21 karat gold bangles; a customer will find various options from what is already available in the store. They will also find options to customize their jewelry orders to fit their personal needs. Our store goes further by offering this customization for gold letters and other designs and services mainly only found in a brick n mortar stores. When you come to Halo Precious Metals and Stones, you will find a store that is strongly catered to the customer," said Art Saborio, CFO of Halo Precious Metals and Stones Inc.

The store is managed and operated by a small dedicated team focusing on excellent customer service and product quality. The gold in the store has a brightness that cannot be acquired through 14 karats. It also holds a polish and shine that is hard to reproduce through other jewelers. This is a signature trade specialty of its in-house gold jeweler.

Aside from the jeweler's quality, a client can also find many items with an authentic appraisal cards guaranteeing the jewelry's authenticity, weight, size, and other critical elements to ensure their value. The card may also be used as a means for customers to provide the gold value and elements to their local insurance company.

With over 20 years of experience in the jewelry business, Halo Precious Metals and Stones is ready to support its local and national USA customers in fine jewelry and jewelry buying education.

About Us: Halo Precious Metals and Stones was founded in San Diego, California in 2021. Recognized for its iconic and unique designs, attention to detail, and authenticity. Halo started as an idea, a vision, a realization that less is more and quality is always first.

Contact Info:

Name: Art Saborio

Email: Send Email

Organization: Halo Precious Metals and Stones Inc

Address: 490 E Main St El Cajon, CA 92020

Phone: (619) 736-2289

Website: https://www.precioushalo.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yStx6Oh_-_I

Release ID: 89077384

