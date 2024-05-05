Hamilton BiOS Automated Storage Systems to Strengthen UK Biobank’s Efforts Towards Improving Human Health

Enhanced and expanded automated sample storage is central to UK Biobank’s new Manchester Science Park facility.

—

Hamilton Storage Technologies, Inc., announced today that four high-capacity Hamilton BiOS automated storage systems will be installed in UK Biobank’s new Manchester Science Park headquarters. UK Biobank is the world’s most comprehensive source of health data available for research, housing a vast and continuously growing dataset of biological, health, and lifestyle information collected over 15 years from half a million UK volunteers. Over 30,000 researchers from more than 90 countries are registered to use this de-identified data to better understand the causes of disease and drive the discovery of new preventions, treatments, and cures.

“Demand for our unique wealth of biological samples from half a million UK volunteers is at an all-time high. The biotechnology sector is developing innovative new tests at speed, using our samples to reveal insights about the human body, which researchers are in turn using to make discoveries about health and disease,” said Samantha Welsh, Head of Laboratory at UK Biobank. “The new UK Biobank facility – with the state-of-the-art robotic freezer – will enable our millions of samples to be accessed more efficiently, resulting in more data, which can be used to propel research into diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes.”

The project is supported by a GBP £127.6 million (USD $158.6 million) award from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Infrastructure Fund. The BiOS systems are expected to store more than 12 million biological samples, with the capacity to store an additional 8 million as the resource grows.

"We are delighted that our response to UK Biobank’s public procurement was successful and are honored to provide a cutting-edge automated storage solution for the safekeeping of their precious sample collection," said Dieter Neuschutz, Vice President of Hamilton Storage GmbH in Switzerland. “We look forward to working with them now and supporting them long into the future as they push through new life science boundaries.”

Once installed and operational at the Manchester Science Park facility by mid-2026, the four top-of-the-line BiOS LR-14 automated storage systems will store millions of samples at a constant temperature of minus 80ºC. This ultra-low temperature will protect samples from degrading over their storage lifetime, even as surrounding samples are picked from and placed back in the systems. With more than 1 million samples planned to be pulled each year for research at the new facility, UK Biobank’s team can have peace of mind that sample integrity remains intact thanks to barcoding, full audit trails, permission-based access, and detailed environmental logs.

“Speed, capacity, and reliability were high-priority criteria for us when looking at automated storage systems,” commented Welsh. “Hamilton’s BiOS checked all those boxes, and we’re excited to be able to keep growing our sample storage while powering science that will help to improve public health everywhere.”

The modular and scalable design and wide labware type compatibility provide flexibility as UK Biobank continues to grow. BiOS systems also integrate with virtually any laboratory information management system (LIMS) for complete and walkaway sample management automation.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers in the life sciences industry," added John Genereux, Vice President and General Manager of Hamilton Storage in the USA.

About Hamilton Storage

Hamilton Storage Technologies is a global leader in the design and manufacture of automated storage systems for biological and compound samples. By safeguarding the integrity of even the most precious samples, Hamilton solutions and expert knowledge empower researchers to reach new heights of laboratory efficiency while remaining focused on life science research. Hamilton Storage is an affiliate entity of Hamilton Company. For over 60 years, Hamilton has manufactured laboratory automation and measurement systems with an enduring commitment to precision and quality; and has headquarters in Reno, Nevada USA; Franklin, Massachusetts USA; Timisoara, Romania; and Bonaduz, Switzerland; along with subsidiary offices throughout the world. Hamilton Company is a privately held company with ISO 9001 certification. For more information on Hamilton Storage, visit www.hamiltoncompany.com/samplestorage.

All trademarks are owned and/or registered by Hamilton Storage in the U.S. and/or other countries.

About UK Biobank

UK Biobank is a large-scale biomedical database and research resource containing de-identified genetic, lifestyle and health information and biological samples from half a million UK participants. It is the most comprehensive and widely-used dataset of its kind, and is globally accessible to approved researchers who are undertaking health-related research that is in the public interest, whether they are from academic, commercial, government or charitable settings. UK Biobank is helping to advance modern medicine and enable a better understanding of the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of a wide range of serious and life-threatening illnesses – including cancer, heart disease and stroke. Over 30,000 researchers from more than 90 countries are registered to use UK Biobank, and more than 10,000 peer-reviewed papers have been published as a result. UK Biobank is supported by Wellcome and the Medical Research Council, as well as the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, the UK Government’s National Institute for Health and Care Research and Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, Griffin Catalyst and Schmidt Futures.



