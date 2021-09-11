Hamilton Radio Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence

The NJ internet radio station offers 25 shows a week, plus the best mix of rock, classic rock, pop, oldies and more for last 25 years.

Internet radio station Hamilton Radio is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a continual focus on well balanced coverage, across mixed genres of music and topics. The radio station offers the best mix of classic rock, country, pop, oldies and adult contemporary music.

Hamilton Radio may best be known for 25 radio shows aired each week, including the "Age-Out Angels” program that helps children who have aged out of the foster care system. The show lets the country and the world know the difficulties of these kids and helps them succeed in life.

Other shows include “Ava's Casual Chat/Teens with Dreams,” “Chit-Chat with Alyssa,” “Sista Talk,” “Man of the House,” “Empowerment Radio,” “Shefik presents INVOCATION,” “Behind the Velvet Rope,” “Body Mind Soul,” “My Sports Radio,” “Freestyle Freaks,” “The Jersey Rockabilly with Mr. Rockabilly Ryan,” “SBG Detox Radio,” “Trivia King,” “The Mink Show ,” “DJ Dani Show on iHeart Radio ,” “Jimmy Diele Celebrity Spotlight,” “Docg presents,” “Geri Petito Show,” and the “Paul Mac Show.”

Over the years, Hamilton Radio has hosted such celebrities as William Shatner, Howie Mandel and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. They also have hosts like Geri Petio, who assists those seeking to overcome addiction and has overcome her own demons. Petio was recently inducted into the International Internet Radio Hall of Fame and has been featured on 5 other radio networks.

Hamilton Radio is led by Gene Pierro, a Grammy-nominated music advisor and programmer.

“On behalf of the Hamilton Radio team, I would like to thank our loyal listeners for contributing to our lasting legacy. And as a token of our appreciation, we are thrilled to be launching our new app, which will allow people to now listen from anywhere. The past 25 years have been so exciting and rewarding, and we can’t wait for the next 25. For anyone who hasn’t checked us out yet, now’s the time. You will be amazed at all the music and programming we offer. Come for a minute and stay for hours," said Pierro.

Pierro also co-owns Iron Horse Cinema LLC, a video production company that help customers attract new clients and stay on the cutting edge of social media. Iron Horse specializes in corporate instructional videos, commercials, promotional videos and cinematic content for live events.

Hamilton Radio has continued to grow its following and now has more than 8,000 Facebook fans. The radio station is looking to extend sponsorships and advertising partners in the coming year.

For more information, visit HamiltonRadio.net and follow Hamilton Radio on Facebook.

You can listen to Hamilton Radio through www.hamiltonradio.net @ Hr1.tunegenie.com and Alexa and Google through tuneinradio.

