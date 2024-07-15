Hamilton’s New Verso Dx Revolutionizes Post-Analytic Workflows

Walkaway automated diagnostic specimen storage system gives an edge to labs when it comes to productivity and sample safety

—

Hamilton Company, a pioneer in laboratory automation solutions, is proud to introduce Verso Dx–an automated post-analytic storage system designed and engineered specifically for diagnostic laboratories.

Verso Dx is an all-in-one solution for temperature-controlled specimen storage and handling. The system allows for manual or automated lab track sample loading, along with a flexible storage capacity ranging from 30,000 to 1 million tubes. It features high-speed reformatting, automatic sample disposal, and numerous other robust features. Combined, Verso Dx offers laboratories of all sizes with the best automated technology available.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Verso Dx to the scientific community,” said Matt Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Company. “This groundbreaking platform presents a tremendous opportunity for clinical diagnostics labs to significantly enhance operational efficiency while scaling for the future.”

Verso Dx delivers a versatile storage solution that meets the needs of any laboratory. A temperature range of -20ºC to 5ºC makes the platform ideal for both long-term and short-term requirements. The system also processes up to 10,000 tubes per hour and accommodates tube diameters between 11-16 millimeters.

Additionally, Verso Dx seamlessly integrates with laboratory information systems (LIS) which can be accessed anywhere, at any time. The platform generates comprehensive audit trails, ensuring full traceability and process control throughout the life of the sample.

“In a diagnostic lab, time is of the essence, yet quality is paramount,” noted Tobias Gafafer, Team Leader, Product Management at Hamilton. “By adding Verso Dx to diagnostic workflows, and especially integrating it with existing automated systems, labs get the best of both worlds.”

Verso Dx will officially debut at the ADLM 2024 Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, booth 203. To learn more about the system and other Hamilton products, please visit hamiltoncompany.com.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is a leading global manufacturer, providing automated liquid handling workstations and laboratory automation technology to the scientific community. With a focus on innovative design, Hamilton is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of automated storage systems for biological and compound samples.

Known for advancing life sciences, clinical diagnostics, forensics, and biotechnology industries, Hamilton products offer reliability, performance, and flexibility. Ensuring a continuous commitment to quality, Hamilton utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing at production facilities in Franklin, Massachusetts, and Domat/Ems, Switzerland, and has earned global ISO 9001 certification. Privately held, Hamilton maintains headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, along with subsidiary offices throughout the world. For more information on Hamilton’s line of automated sample storage systems, visit www.hamiltoncompany.com/samplestorage.

All trademarks are owned and/or registered by Hamilton Storage in the U.S. and/or other countries.



