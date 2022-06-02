The Hamlet 'Wonderfruit Camp' returns to ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

A two-day food art, and wellness festival featuring exciting collaborations between some of Thailand's finest chefs, a creative bar takeover, art therapy workshops, and more – plus all profits go to charity

Bringing together famous local chefs, emerging artists, award-winning mixologists, and cutting-edge DJs, The Hamlet for Good promises a weekend of memorable feasting, painting, and partying from 18 – 19 June 2022. Special room rates are available for ticket holders. Net proceeds go to support humanitarian assistance for victims of conflict.

BANGKOK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAI Bangkok Chinatown hotel in the heart of the city's renowned Chinatown district is fully embracing its promise to uniquely link guests and visitors with incredible local experiences by serving as the official host venue of The Hamlet for Good – a unique two-day mini-festival featuring exciting culinary collaborations, a creative bar takeover, art therapy workshops, and other unique activities, on 18 – 19 June 2022.



The Hamlet for Good – event programme

Arranged by the same team behind the independent Hamlet bar-camp set-up at Thailand's annual Wonderfruit Festival, The Hamlet for Good will see the hotel serve as a base for artistic and culinary discovery in Bangkok's buzzing Old Town. Visitors will enjoy a pick of activities featuring emerging artists, celebrated mixologists, talented DJs, and a who's who of Thailand's dining scene. Alongside three exclusive dinners held at three nearby venues, the tasty offerings include a creative Sunday Brunch at the hotel's JAM JAM Eatery & Bar.

The event will get off to an artistic and inspiring start on Saturday 18 June with a choice of two engaging daytime workshops at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown – namely Art Therapy with Peace Please and Watercolour Paints with Sansuwanya. Here, participants will be able to enjoy a mindful pause and paint their way to a serene and happy state with expert guidance from the artists.

In collaboration with Play Art House, a local tastemaking art gallery, the hotel will also transform into a unique art space featuring curated masterworks from 15 emerging artists presented in 16 different rooms.

Designed as an interactive experience, the exhibition will feature an inspiring blend of mediums and expressions. Guests will be able to hop between the rooms, meet each artist, hear the stories behind their artworks, and even buy pieces to take home.

In the evening, a choice of three 'four-hand or 'six-hand' collaboration dinners will begin at 18:30 at three partnering venues. Chefs Paolo Vitaletti (Appia Trattoria) and Billy Bautista (Billy's Smokehouse) will team up for some memorable meaty treats at Patina; Chefs Napol 'Joe' Jantraget (Samlor), Koranat 'Tle' Robkob (Mother), and Jirapat 'Sept' Praphotjanaporn (Aunglo by Yangrak) will get together for a 'Charoenkrung Reunion' to showcase reinterpretations of popular Thai dishes at Baan Rim Naam; and Chefs Bo & Dylan (Bo.Lan) and Num Weerawat Triyasenawat (Samuay and Sons) will present sustainably sourced ingredients from around the kingdom in a flavourful Thai menu at Hong Sieng Kong.

After dining, a free eco-shuttle tuk-tuk service will bring diners back to ASAI Bangkok Chinatown for complimentary access to a creative bar takeover featuring the mixologist wizards from the award-winning Teens of Thailand cocktail bar, and a special appearance by tastemaking Bangkok-based DJ crew, Transport. Expertly crafted concoctions and inspired beats will keep the party vibes going late into the night in the hotel's atmospheric and spacious courtyard.

The following day – Sunday 19 June – the feasting fun continues. Guests, visitors and locals alike can opt to start the day the mindful way with a morning yoga session with Kru Jah, or head straight to the hotel's JAM JAM Eatery & Bar to tuck into a delicious, creative brunch by Chefs Chalee Kader (100 Mahaseth) and Prin Polsuk (Samrub Samrub Thai). Chef Chalee's renowned 'nose-to-tail and root-to-fruit' approach, coupled with Chef Prin's passion for reinterpreting and reviving traditional Thai recipes, promises to result in some seriously tasty dishes for diners to enjoy.

Tasteful brunchy beats from DJ Kwoala, a live painting session by Bangkok-based artists Trey Hurst and Karina Retuert, and a stirring live performance by National Symphony Orchestra member The Cellist Flat will further delight the senses during this highly memorable Sunday brunch feast. Unique artworks created during the live painting session will also be auctioned, giving diners the chance to get their hands on one-of-a-kind pieces while raising additional funds for charity.

Each dining experience at The Hamlet for Good is priced at just THB 3,000++ per person and includes one welcome drink. Special drinks pairings created by event sponsors Campari, Aperol, and Wine Garage will also be available. Workshops start at just THB 1,750 per person. All net proceeds will go directly towards supporting humanitarian aid for victims of conflict.

To ensure food lovers, partygoers, and budding artists can easily enjoy everything The Hamlet for Good has to offer, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown is offering special room rates starting at just THB 1,500 per night. This includes complimentary access to the creative bar takeover (THB 550 on the door for non-guest / non-dinner ticket holders) and puts the festival and neighbourhood experience right on one's doorstep.

Special room rates are available via direct booking at asaihotels.com or Tel: 02 220 8999.

Dinner and workshop tickets are available at

ticketmelon.com/asaihotels/thehamletforgood2022

For more images, please visit The Hamlet for Good library

The Hamlet for Good – Programme of events

Saturday 18 June

10:00 – 12:00

Art Therapy with Peace Please (THB 2,000 per person)

14:00 – 16:00

Watercolour Paints with Sandsuwanya (THB 1,750 per person)

11:00 – 20:00

ASAI Play Art Fest

(Featuring the work of 15 emerging artists in 16 different rooms)

18:30 – 22:00

● Chefs Paolo & Billy: Dinner with Campari at Patina

● Chefs Joe, Tle, and Sept: Dinner with Aperol at Baan Rim Naam

● Chefs Bo & Dylan and Num: Dinner with Wine Garage at Hong Sieng Kong

Each dinner is priced at just THB 3,000++ per person and includes one welcome drink. Dinner tickets also include free access to the Teens of Thailand bar takeover and Transport Live experience at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown.

19:00 – late

Teens of Thailand Bar takeover at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

Tickets are THB 550 on the door and include one welcome drink. (Free entry for dinner ticket holders).

Early bird THB 450 via Ticketmelon.

19:30 – late

Transport Live for a Good Cause at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

Tickets are THB 550 on the door and include one welcome drink. (Free entry for dinner ticket holders).

Early bird THB 450 via Ticketmelon.

Sunday 19 June

9:00 – 10:00

Morning yoga session with Kru Jah (THB 400 per person)

11:00 – 15:00

Chefs Chalee & Prin: Brunch with Wine Garage at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown (THB 3,000++ per person including one welcome drink).

11:00 -13:00

Brunchy Beats with DJ Kwoala

13:00 – 15:00

Live Painting Auction with Trey Hurst and Karina Retuert accompanied by live play from The Cellist Flat