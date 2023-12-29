Hampton Roads VA As-Is Home Buyer: Fast Cash Offer For Unwanted Houses Announced

Direct home cash buyer Sell Smart VA (757-798-8444) announces that homeowners in and around Hampton Roads, VA, can now sell "ugly" or unwanted properties for cash and close in as little as seven days.

Sell Smart VA provides homeowners, especially those who want to sell their houses quickly, with a home-selling alternative that does not include listing with an agent. With this latest real estate solution, those who have a property they no longer want in and around Hampton Roads can now receive fair cash offers and close the sale in days instead of waiting for weeks or months.

More details can be found at https://www.sellsmartva.com/

The announcement comes as Virginia home sellers are struggling with increasingly higher wait times—with the current average time on the market of 36 days, a 12-day increase compared to 2022. The on-the-market time can go up significantly for properties in need of extensive repairs, making it even harder for homeowners to sell.

Sell Smart VA offers a convenient as-is home-buying solution, allowing home sellers to dispose of their houses for cash quickly and without the need for any cleanup or repairs. “No matter how unattractive it looks or where it is, we buy houses in Hampton Roads in any condition, even if it's considered an ugly house,” a company representative says.

Besides buying houses in any condition, the company also works with owners in difficult financial situations, including those behind on their mortgages, facing foreclosure, or having a lien on the property.

The home buyer manages all the paperwork and logistics of the sale, offers flexible closing dates, and operates on a no-hidden-fees policy. When working with the team, sellers can expect to keep the entire money received since there are no agent commissions or closing fees to pay - Sell Smart VA are cash buyers for homes and they take care of everything.

In addition to its home-for-cash offers, Sell Smart VA provides listing services for those who prefer to sell via the traditional route. The company also operates as a licensed realtor and can help clients get their properties ready for the market. Learn more at https://goo.gl/maps/mck6sHJR9TVJqpCu5

With the announcement, Sell Smart VA affirms its commitment to simplifying the home-selling process by supporting individuals who need cash fast.

Sell Smart VA consists of a local team of real estate professionals who are committed to elevating the home-selling experience. The specific areas they serve are Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Hampton, Newport News, York County, Northampton County, Isle of Wight, Williamsburg, and James City County.

The representative adds, "We have been buying houses for years now and have purchased hundreds of homes. We have the resources, the experience, and the ability to create a win-win offer for you."

Interested parties can get more information by calling (757) 798-8444 or visiting https://www.facebook.com/SellSmartVA

