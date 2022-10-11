HanAll's Licensed Partner in China Enters Sublicense Agreement with CSPC to Further Accelerate Development of Batoclimab

Harbour BioMed, HanAll's licensed partner in China , signed a sublicense agreement with CSPC NBP Pharmaceutical for batoclimab, an FcRn compound originally discovered and developed by HanAll Biopharma

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS), a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines, today announced that its licensed partner in greater China, Harbour BioMed, has signed an exclusive sublicense agreement with CSPC NBP Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (NBP Pharma), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSPC, a RBM 28 billion 2021 sales company based in China, for HanAll's FcRn inhibitor batoclimab. The deal grants NBP Pharma the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize batoclimab in Greater China including mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Under the agreement Harbour BioMed will receive a total of over RMB 1 billion, including the RMB 150 million worth upfront payment along with the potential milestone payments.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Harbour BioMed," said Cuilong Zhang, CEO of CSPC through the press release by Harbour BioMed. "Batoclimab is a promising innovative drug, and we hope to accelerate its clinical development, manufacturing, registration and commercialization in China, so as to benefit the patients in China better and earlier," he added.

"HanAll welcomes CSPC to join our journey to develop innovative medicines for patients in China. With its strong track records of R&D and commercialization, CSPC is expected to even further accelerate and expand the clinical development of batoclimab to contribute to autoimmune patients in China," said Sean Jeong, M.D., CEO of HanAll Biopharma.

HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in 1973, with a mission of making meaningful contributions to patients' lives by introducing innovative, impactful therapies to address severe unmet medical needs. HanAll has been operating a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in areas ranging from endocrine, circulatory, and urologic diseases for more than 49 years.

HanAll has also expanded its focus to ophthalmology, immunology, oncology and neurology to discover and develop innovative medicines for patients with diseases for which there are no effective treatments. A leading pipeline asset, HL161BKN (INN: batoclimab), an anti-FcRn antibody drug, is in Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials across the world for the treatment of rare autoimmune disorders including myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, neuromyelitis optica, and immune thrombocytopenia. Another main asset, HL036 (INN: tanfanercept), an anti-TNF alpha protein drug, is in Phase 3 clinical trials in the US and China for the treatment of dry eye disease.

