Handcrafted Luxury Pens – Mother Of Pearl/Gold Recyclable Selection Announced

BLUSAIGON has announced a new selection of recyclable luxury pens. Each pen is crafted through a mixture of traditional pearl mosaic techniques and modern design principles.

Backers Today announcing that a new one-of-a-kind Kickstart project is available. Luxury accessories company BLUSAIGON just unveiled its biggest project to date. They released a new range of Mother of Pearl Bespoke Legacy Pens. Each one-of-a-kind pen is handcrafted and composed of gold, pearls, seashells, and other biodegradable materials.

The release of BLUSAIGON’s environmentally friendly pen range aims to correct the plastic pollution currently threatening waterways in the company’s home country of Vietnam.

Plastic waste is a growing environmental concern. According to a recent study, there are approximately 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic waste across the world’s oceans. Disposable pens are a significant contributor to this statistic, as an estimated 1.6 billion pens are thrown away annually.

BLUSAIGON’s pearl pens are made by artisans who combine thousand-year-old Vietnamese pearl mosaic techniques with contemporary design principles. Every pen design takes between 24 and 72 hours to craft.

Each component of a given pen is sustainably sourced. The company’s Mother of Pearl shells, for example, are selected from the waters around Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, and Vietnam by divers trained in accordance with sustainability goals. The shells are then broken down and set around copper inner tubes, resulting in recyclable pen casings with unique patterns.

Customers have access to customization options such as patterning, color, and optional name or logo engraving. Additionally, customers can choose a coating of either 24k gold, white gold, or rose gold, which is then brushed, polished, and inlaid with a pearl mosaic. Available colors include white, black, pink, yellow, orange, purple, brown, and abalone.

5% of all Mother of Pearl profits are reinvested in BLUSHARE, a green initiative designed to raise awareness of plastic waste and its impact on the decline of Vietnamese rivers and beaches.

BLUSAIGON has been in operation for over 24 years. In addition to its new range of pens, the company provides quality pearl jewelry with an emphasis on earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, and cufflinks.

A satisfied client said: “I like BLUSAIGON’s products because they are completely natural and environmentally friendly. Not only do their pens have a luxurious quality, but they also make me feel closer to nature and can last for generations to come.”

