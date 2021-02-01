Hang Lung "66" Brand Rejuvenated

Highlighting Hang Lung's Customer Centric Philosophy and Marking a New Chapter for the Group Beyond its 60th Anniversary

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Lung Properties today unveils its new Hang Lung "66" brand, signifying the Group goes beyond the important milestone of its 60th Anniversary and marks a new chapter in its business development.



With the design concept of “Pulse of the City”, the new Hang Lung “66” brand fully demonstrates the Group’s core principles of “customer centricity” and “caring about people”.



The new Hang Lung “66” brand is applicable to all large-scale complexes and assets across the Mainland, such as shopping malls, office towers, serviced apartments, and HOUSE 66.

The new Hang Lung "66" brand is applicable to all large-scale complexes and assets across the Mainland, such as shopping malls, office towers, serviced apartments, and HOUSE 66. The design concept for the new logo is "Pulse of the City", which fully demonstrates the Group's core principles of "customer centricity" and "caring about people". Originated from Plaza 66, which is located at 1266 West Nanjing Road in Shanghai with 66 floors in one of its office towers, the "66" brand has since then been adopted for the other world-class property projects that followed across nine cities on the Mainland to bring vibrance to the cities by becoming the "Pulse of the City".

The new "66" logo carries multiple meanings. The two digits "66" are connected by a curved line and angled at 66 degrees, alluding to the close relationship Hang Lung has with its tenants and customers as well as symbolizing Hang Lung bridging the Mainland to the rest of the world. The logo also resembles the infinite possibilities and combinations brought by "people" in a vibrant city, further echoing the "Pulse of the City" concept. Moreover, the bespoke Chinese typeface of "66" and "Hang Lung" complements the uniquely designed logo, combining attention to detail with simplicity.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The new Hang Lung '66' brand image highlights Hang Lung's vibrant and dynamic brand personality as well as its spirit of customer centricity. The new brand image will allow Hang Lung to build a stronger connection with our customers and make an even greater impact on the market as a national brand that is the pulse of the city, further empowered to become the leading national commercial real estate company."

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101), a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng SCHK High Dividend Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index in Hong Kong, and a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, is a leading real estate developer operating in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Boasting a diversified portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong, the company has progressively branched out into the Mainland since the 1990s, with our distinctive footprint now fully established in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou, with all the Mainland projects carrying the "66" brand. As Hang Lung's business continues to grow, the company is set to develop into a highly admired national commercial real estate company.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.