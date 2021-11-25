Hang Lung Celebrates Construction Milestone with Heartland Residences in Wuhan Topped Out

HONG KONG SAR and WUHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 25 November 2021 - Heartland Residences in Wuhan, the inaugural project of Hang Lung Properties ' premium serviced residences brand on the Mainland, held a topping-out ceremony, marking an important construction milestone toward the Company's vision of creating compelling spaces that enrich lives. The ceremony was hosted by Mr. Peter Leung, Director – Project Management; Mr. Patrick Chan, General Manager – Project Management; Mr. Billy Ip, General Manager – Heartland 66; and Mr. Ming Mak, General Manager – Property Sales (Mainland) of Hang Lung Properties, with representative from Shanghai Construction Group also in attendance.









Mr. Peter Leung, Director – Project Management (fifth from the right); Mr. Patrick Chan, General Manager – Project Management (third from the left); Mr. Billy Ip, General Manager – Heartland 66 (second from the right); and Mr. Ming Mak, General Manager – Property Sales (Mainland) of Hang Lung Properties (fourth from the left), with government officials and representative from Shanghai Construction Group, officiated at Heartland Residences Topping-out Ceremony in Wuhan

Heartland Residences Overview (Under Construction)





Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The launch of Hang Lung Residences forms a crucial part of our long-term business development strategy. By extending the Company's existing business while realizing our goal to be the 'pulse of the city', we aim to drive sustainable growth while maximizing the value of our Mainland investment properties. We are confident that Heartland Residences, with its prime location in the business center, seamless connectivity network, and world-class design and construction, will further enhance the premium positioning of Heartland 66 and herald a new era in premium living on the Mainland."

Mr. Peter Leung, Director – Project Management of Hang Lung Properties said, "As we celebrate the topping out of Heartland Residences, we pay tribute to everyone involved in making this inaugural project a success. We would like to thank the government departments for providing their invaluable advice and support as well as our main contractor, Shanghai Construction Group, and our sub-contractors, who have strived for the highest quality standards in the construction. Together with our teams, here in Wuhan and at our Hong Kong headquarters, the dedication to this project clearly demonstrates Hang Lung's commitment to enriching the lives of the communities we serve by building a sustainable future together."

Located in the inner ring of Wuhan, Heartland Residences covers 130,000 square meters with 500 units and a luxurious three-story clubhouse of 5,000 square meters. Seamlessly connected to the Heartland 66 shopping mall and office towers, Heartland Residences benefits from a range of educational and medical facilities, greeneries, 5-star hotels, and other amenities with a one-to-three-kilometer radius. Engaging internationally renowned award-winning architects and designers, the project's interiors, landscaping, rooftop pool, and luxurious clubhouse reflect a premium urban living experience.

Heartland Residences, as the inaugural project of Hang Lung Residences, will be open for pre-sale in the first half of 2022. Pre-sales of the Residences projects in Wuxi, Kunming and Shenyang will be scheduled in 2022 and 2023. As the Hang Lung Residences brand gains momentum and extends its reach across our national network, the Company will further strengthen its position as a leading commercial property developer.

