Hang Lung Celebrates Numerous ESG Award Wins

Award

Category

2022 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards

Excellence Report Award

2022 ARC Awards

Written Text: Real Estate Development – Gold

Traditional Annual Report: Real Estate Development – Honors

Interactive Annual Report: Real Estate Development – Gold LACP 2021 Vision Awards

Gold Winner Worldwide

Top 50 Chinese Reports

Top 80 Reports in the Asia Pacific Region

Technical Achievement Award 2022 IADA Award

Integrated Presentation – Silver

Cover design – Bronze 2022 Galaxy Awards

Copywriting: Annual Reports – Asia/Pacific – Silver

Award

Category

2022 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards

Excellence Award in ESG Reporting HERA 2022

Grand Award in Best ESG Report (Large-Cap)

Grand Award in Newcomer Award

Carbon Neutral Award – Commendation Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2022

Distinction Award (Large Organization Category)

Special Award – Excellence in Pandemic Resilience

Award

Category

11th China Charity Festival

2021 Responsible Brand Award Hong Kong Council of Social Service

The 12th consecutive year receives the Caring Company Logo 11th China Finance Summit

2022 Sustainability Model Award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2022 - Hang Lung Properties (the "Company" or "Hang Lung", SEHK stock code: 00101) is celebrating a record 20 award wins for environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and reporting in 2022 from nine prestigious awarding bodies including The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA), Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA), International ARC Awards, Galaxy Awards, LACP Vision Awards, and China Charity Festival. The awards shine a light on our unwavering efforts to become a standard bearer in ESG disclosures.Hang Lung's 2021 Annual Report was awarded the Excellence Report Award at the 2022 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards, in recognition of our efforts to ensure sound corporate governance and further enhance communication with key stakeholders. Our sustainability efforts and 2021 Sustainability Report snatched a number of major awards at the HERA 2022 and Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2022 organized by HKMA, these included three titles from the former awarding body, namely, the Grand Award in Best ESG Report (Large-Cap), the Grand Award in Newcomer Award, and the Carbon Neutral Award – Commendation; and two titles from the latter awarding body, namely, the Distinction Award (Large Organization Category) and the Special Award – Excellence in Pandemic Resilience – an acknowledgement of our resilience measures, including the implementation of "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" to fully support the operation of "mobile cabin hospitals" in Hong Kong and pandemic countermeasures to safeguard the health and safety of our employees, customers and tenants.Hang Lung also garnered the 2021 Responsible Brand Award at the 11China Charity Festival in recognition of our community investment initiatives in both Hong Kong and mainland China. This year marked the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team's 10anniversary, a milestone that accelerates our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive community, including, the three-year "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program, partnered with the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, to provide support to dementia patients and their carers, and recently launched the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program", a nationwide women's empowerment program for female university students to create a sustainable talent pipeline and facilitate women's diversified development.Details of the awards are as follows:Hashtag: #HangLung

