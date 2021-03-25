Hang Lung Celebrates Opening of Heartland 66, its First Large-scale Commercial Development in Central China

HONG KONG, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Lung Properties today announced the opening of Heartland 66 in Wuhan, its first large-scale commercial development in central China. Leveraging on its rich experience in operations and management as a leading national luxury player across China, the Company is set to inject vibrancy into the high-end commercial market through Hang Lung "66" brand, with a world-class offering of retail, leisure, and entertainment elements for Wuhan consumers, elevated by the Hang Lung branded experience under the "Start Anew" concept of Heartland 66.



Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties (third from the right), and Mr. Billy Ip, General Manager – Heartland 66 (third from the left), together with local government officials at the Opening Ceremony of Heartland 66 in Wuhan



Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties, delivers his speech at the Opening Ceremony of Heartland 66 in Wuhan



Hang Lung Properties announces the opening of Heartland 66 in Wuhan, its first large-scale commercial development in central China

The Opening Ceremony was hosted by Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties, and Mr. Billy Ip, General Manager of Heartland 66, and joined by local government officials.

Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The sprawling city of Wuhan sits at the very heart of central China and of China itself, which is why we named this property 'Heartland 66'. Committed, always, to our motto 'We Do It Well', Hang Lung has made best use of the eight years since we acquired the land in 2013, with the continuous support of the Wuhan government, to shape our first large-scale development in central China."

"Hang Lung's vision is to create compelling spaces that enrich lives. The opening of Heartland 66 today marks a new chapter in the lifestyle aspirations of the people of Wuhan. From its design, construction, and tenant portfolio, to its operations, service provision, and experience creations, Heartland 66 stands as a world-class landmark for the city of Wuhan encapsulating its pulse and vibrance. As a catalyst for growth in the city and the region, we look forward to bringing more diversity and surprises to consumers in Wuhan. As the market expands further, the richness of healthy competition will only spur us on to new heights in the enrichment of lives, making the city even more energetic," he added.

Heartland 66 is the 10th Mainland project developed by Hang Lung Properties, following projects in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian and Kunming. It is also the Company's first large-scale commercial development in central China. With a total gross floor area of around 450,000 square meters, this commercial complex comprises a world-class shopping mall of 177,000 square meters, a Grade A office tower which opened last year, and serviced apartments which are under construction. The project is set to further drive the business development of Hang Lung on the Mainland, helping the Company realize its vision of creating compelling spaces that enrich lives.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101), a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng SCHK High Dividend Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index in Hong Kong, and a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, is a leading real estate developer operating in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Boasting a diversified portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong, the company has progressively branched out into the Mainland since the 1990s, with our distinctive footprint now fully established in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou, with all the Mainland projects carrying the "66" brand. As Hang Lung's business continues to grow, the company is set to develop into a highly admired national commercial real estate company.