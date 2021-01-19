Hang Lung Collaborates with The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to Foster Young Mathematics Talents

2021 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards is now Open for Registration

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Lung Properties today announced its partnership with The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) to co-organize the Hang Lung Mathematics Awards (HLMA). This biennial competition aims to empower secondary school students in Hong Kong to realize their creative potential in mathematics and sciences, ignite their passion for intellectual discovery in the interests of society and humankind, and advance the development of STEM education.



Mr. Ronnie C. Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties, and Professor Wei Shyy, President of HKUST, announcing their partnership to co-organize HLMA and nurture talented young mathematics and science students in Hong Kong



Mr. Ronnie C. Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties, and Professor Wei Shyy, President of HKUST, announcing their partnership to co-organize HLMA and nurture talented young mathematics and science students in Hong Kong



(From right to left) Prof. Tim Leung, Professor, Department of Mathematics, HKUST, Prof. Andrew Cohen, Lam Woo Foundation Professor, Director of HKUST Jockey Club Institute for Advanced Study, HKUST, Mr. Weber Lo, CEO, Hang Lung Properties, Prof. Wei Shyy, President, HKUST, Mr. Ronnie C. Chan, Chair, Hang Lung Properties, Prof. Yang WANG, Vice-President for Institutional Advancement, HKUST, Mr. HC Ho, CFO, Hang Lung Properties, Prof. Frederick Fong, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, HKUST

Founded in 2004, HLMA has attracted over 2,200 participants from around 200 secondary schools and has received almost 400 research papers, many demonstrating university-level academic standards. A total of HK$8 million in prize money has been awarded to past HLMA winners. Thanks to the longstanding contributions and support of HLMA's inaugural partner, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), the awards have become an acclaimed mathematics research competition in Hong Kong.

At today's launch ceremony, Mr. Ronnie C. Chan, co-founder of HLMA and Chair of Hang Lung Properties, said: "HKUST is a young and globally competitive university that focuses on both innovation and applications. It is well-positioned to be at the forefront of education and research across many disciplines. I am confident our partnership with HKUST will bring HLMA to greater heights and nurture creative talents in line with the latest trends in innovative research both locally and internationally." Mr. Chan acknowledged Professor Shing Tung Yau, a world-renowned mathematician and a Fields Medalist, for his vision and leadership in co-founding HLMA. He also thanked CUHK for their dedication and contributions to HLMA over the years. "Their commitment in steering the competition forward has been widely recognized by the academic community, and has laid a solid foundation for nurturing mathematical talents in Hong Kong." Mr. Chan added.

Professor Wei Shyy, President of HKUST, said: "Mathematics not only trains our logical thinking and problem solving skills, but is also a solid foundation for science and engineering disciplines. HKUST has been promoting mathematics and science education to primary and secondary students through different activities, such as hosting the International Mathematical Olympiad. We are delighted for the opportunity to co-organize such a meaningful competition with Hang Lung Properties, as it allows us to identify and groom students with potential in mathematics and contribute to the talent development in Hong Kong."

The Scientific Committee and Steering Committee of HLMA comprise a panel of internationally renowned academic luminaries and educators. This year, HLMA is particularly honored to have Professor Richard Schoen — 2017 Wolf Prize Laureate in Mathematics and Distinguished Professor of Mathematics at the University of California, Irvine — to join as Chair of the 2021 HLMA Scientific Committee, the academic and adjudicating body of the competition. Professor George Smoot, 2006 Nobel Laureate in Physics and Chair Professor of Physics at HKUST, will take up the position of Chair of the 2021 HLMA Steering Committee, which provides guidance and oversight of the awards.

The 2021 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards are now open for registration. Interested students are welcome to form teams and participate on behalf of their schools. Each team will consist of one to five students, and, under the supervision of a teacher, will decide on a suitable mathematics research topic, conduct independent research, and submit a research report by the end of August. All shortlisted teams will be invited to attend an oral defense held in December, after which the 2021 HLMA winners will be decided, and a total of HK$1 million in prize money will be awarded.

Under this partnership, Hang Lung Properties will donate HK$2.5 million to each edition of the competition, of which HK$1 million will be set aside as prize money. The remainder will fund academic consultations, professional adjudication, educational resources, guidance and mentoring, and other efforts. HKUST will also offer scholarships for teachers nominated by their schools to pursue a Master of Science in Mathematics for Educators.

For more information about HLMA and how to join, please visit the official website (https://hlma.hanglung.com) or the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/hkhlma).

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101), a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng SCHK High Dividend Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index in Hong Kong, and a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, is a leading real estate developer operating in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Boasting a diversified portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong, the company has progressively branched out into the Mainland since the 1990s, with our distinctive footprint now fully established in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou, with all the Mainland projects carrying the "66" brand. As Hang Lung's business continues to grow, the company is set to develop into a highly admired national commercial property developer in China.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.

About The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) (www.hkust.edu.hk) is a world-class research intensive university that focuses on science, technology and business as well as humanities and social science. HKUST offers an international campus, and a holistic and interdisciplinary pedagogy to nurture well-rounded graduates with global vision, a strong entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking. HKUST attained the highest proportion of internationally excellent research work in the Research Assessment Exercise 2014 of Hong Kong's University Grants Committee, and is ranked as the world's best young university in Times Higher Education's Young University Rankings 2020. Its graduates were ranked 26th worldwide and among the best from universities from Asia in Global University Employability Survey 2020.

Related Links :

http://www.hanglung.com