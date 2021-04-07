Hang Lung Emerald Award Enters its Sixth Year

Commending Frontline Staff for "Customer-Centricity" and Embodying the We Do It Well Motto

HONG KONG, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For six consecutive years, the Emerald Award has been a vehicle for the recognition of outstanding customer service at Hang Lung Properties. This year, more than 640 nominations from among the frontline personnel at properties across Hong Kong and mainland China have been received, breaking all records since the awards' inception. A total of two Emerald Award and six Merit Award winning cases were selected by the judging panel as exemplars of the Hang Lung spirit of customer-centricity, "Go the Extra Mile" dedication, and the We Do It Well motto.



The Amoy Plaza team received the Emerald Award 2020 at the prize presentation ceremony. Good teamwork enabled them to successfully assist our mall tenant in tracking down a suspected robber and recovering a stolen item



Receiving the Emerald Award 2020, Niu Luxu from Palace 66 in Shenyang has adopted openness and uphold the highest level of customer-centricity to service his customers

To achieve the vision of creating compelling spaces that enrich lives and the mission of pursuing sustainable growth by connecting our customers and communities, Hang Lung sees the passion of its people moving forward with shared purpose as paramount. As the ambassadors, frontline staff play an important role in delivering the brand promise to the customers. Since its establishment, the Emerald Award has effectively motivated staff to implement the "Go the Extra Mile" service pledge.

The two winners of the Emerald Award are based at Amoy Plaza in Hong Kong and Palace 66 in Shenyang, in customer and guest services and maintenance roles. The winner of the individual award shone amid fierce competition for outstanding performance of duties, while the team award winners demonstrated strong team spirit. Both winning cases reflected superb dedication to service excellence to their customers and tenants.

Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties, congratulated the winners and said, "Amid a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our frontline colleagues still consistently uphold the highest level of customer-centricity. I believe it is our core values at Hang Lang that differentiate us from our industry peers. I hope We Do It Well will be taken further towards the common good of our stakeholders, our people, our communities, and our environment."

"In the past year, Hong Kong has experienced daunting challenges posed by the pandemic, and members of the public are experiencing pandemic fatigue. However, Hang Lung staff not only refused to lower their guard, but also made the protection of customer and tenant health their first priority, always remaining vigilant and professional while providing the best quality service," said Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties.

The winners of the Emerald Award are selected based on an evaluation of their performance in the following six criteria: initiative, sense of accountability, problem-solving skills, creativity, "Go the Extra Mile" and uniqueness of the response to the situation for which they were nominated.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101), a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng SCHK High Dividend Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index in Hong Kong, and a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, is a leading real estate developer operating in Hong Kong and mainland China. Boasting a diversified portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong, the company has progressively branched out into the Mainland since the 1990s, with our distinctive footprint now fully established in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou, with all the Mainland projects carrying the "66" brand. As Hang Lung's business continues to grow, the company is set to develop into a highly admired national commercial real estate company.