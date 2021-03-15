Hang Lung Launches New Staff Uniforms

HONG KONG, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Lung Properties today announced the official launch of new staff uniforms for its concierge staff, security personnel, technical officers, and supervisors in Hong Kong and across the Mainland.



Hang Lung Properties launches new staff uniforms with a new image to highlight its vibrant and dynamic brand personality



The new uniforms are the human expression of the recently launched Hang Lung "66" brand, presenting a stylish look that takes up the "Pulse of the City" theme and reflects Hang Lung's vibrant and dynamic brand personality.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The functionality and comfort of the new uniforms reflect the company's prioritization of staff wellbeing. We care for our people so that they can serve and connect our customers with pride and excellence."

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101), a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng SCHK High Dividend Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index in Hong Kong, and a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, is a leading real estate developer operating in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Boasting a diversified portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong, the company has progressively branched out into the Mainland since the 1990s, with our distinctive footprint now fully established in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou, with all the Mainland projects carrying the "66" brand. As Hang Lung's business continues to grow, the company is set to develop into a highly admired national commercial real estate company.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.

