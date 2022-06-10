Hang Lung Mathematics Awards Fosters Mathematics and Research Talents for Two Decades Experts share how mathematics and big data science help create a more sustainable way of life for humanity and the planet

Mr. Ronnie Chan, co-founder of Hang Lung Mathematics Awards (HLMA) and Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Professor Lap-Chee Tsui, GBM, GBS, JP, President of The Hong Kong Academy of Sciences, discuss the importance of mathematics and sustainability, with 2021 HLMA winners on stage



Sustainability experts Ms. Bernise Ang (upper left), Dr. Keith Chan (left), Mr. Rumen Yordanov (middle), and Mr. John Haffner (lower right) sharing their views on "Mathematics to the Rescue: Quantifying a Path towards Sustainability", exploring how mathematics and big data can help create a better and more sustainable way of life for humanity and the planet

About Hang Lung Properties Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 June 2022 - Last night (June 9), Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung") hosted the Hang Lung Mathematics Awards Winners Gala at the Asia Society Hong Kong Center. Professor Lap-Chee Tsui, GBM, GBS, JP, President of The Hong Kong Academy of Sciences, delivered the Opening Remarks. The event was well attended by Hang Lung Mathematics Awards (HLMA) winners over the years, their school teachers and principals, as well as sustainability experts, business leaders, and academia.With sustainability as one of its core values, Hang Lung is committed to promoting sustainability in society and the environment. A highlight of the evening was a panel discussion titled "Mathematics to the Rescue: Quantifying a Path towards Sustainability", where experts across disciplines from economics to engineering and complex systems discussed the present challenges and opportunities faced by the world in sustainable development. Mr. John Haffner, General Manager – Sustainability of Hang Lung Properties, moderated the discussion with Ms. Bernise Ang, Chief Alchemist at Zeroth Labs, a systems innovation laboratory; Dr. Keith Chan, Assistant Professor of the Division of Environment and Sustainability, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; and Mr. Rumen Yordanov, Co-founder and CEO of EnergyGlare, a consultancy in building systems and environmental engineering. They also explored how mathematics and big data can help create a better and more sustainable way of life for humanity and the planet.Mr. Ronnie Chan, co-founder of HLMA and Chair of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The Hang Lung Mathematics Awards has been nurturing mathematics talents in Hong Kong for nearly two decades. We are delighted to set the stage for a tantalizing discussion on how mathematics can play a vital role in forging a path towards sustainability. I hope that our young winners would be inspired by the dialogue and play their part in a more sustainable future."Hang Lung has consistently adhered to its commitment to sustainable development. In addition to the sustainability goals and targets, announced in December 2020 and to be achieved by 2030, the Company, at the end of last year, set out another 25 sustainability targets to be achieved by the end of 2025. It has also become one of the first Asian real estate developers to join the global initiative to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, aiming to become a world-leading sustainable real estate company.Hang Lung Mathematics Awards is a biennial mathematics research competition for secondary school students in Hong Kong, encouraging students to realize their creative potential in mathematics and sciences, and stimulating their passion for intellectual discovery. Since its inception in 2004, HLMA has welcomed the participation of over 2,400 students, making a profound impact in nurturing a cadre of young mathematics and research talents for Hong Kong. Among the earlier winners, many have completed their studies from top universities around the world and are now working in various sectors, such as academia and other professions, and making meaningful contributions to the society.The 10Hang Lung Mathematics Awards will be held in 2023. Details will be announced toward the end of this year. For more information, please visit:Official website: https://hlma.hanglung.com/en/ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hkhlma Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hanglungmathematicsawards/

