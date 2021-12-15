Hang Lung Properties Garners "21st Century Innovative Business Model" Award

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI - Media OutReach - 15 December 2021 - Hang Lung Properties has garnered the "21st Century Innovative Business Model" Award at this year's "21st Century Business Model Summit Forum". As the only property developer to receive such honour, the accolade highlights the Company's commitment to its motto, We Do It Well , demonstrating the entrepreneurial spirit of striving to create prospects, embrace innovation, and champion change.





Hang Lung Properties garners the "21st Century Innovative Business Model" Award,

as the only property developer to receive such honour.

Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation and Office,

receives the award on behalf of the Company.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, " We are honored to receive the '21st Century Innovative Business Model Award'. As a leading national commercial property developer, Hang Lung has continuously sought out new business development opportunities. This year, we launched our new brand '66' across the Mainland and introduced our premium serviced residences brand, 'Hang Lung Residences', which aims to take premium lifestyle offerings to the next level on the Mainland. On top of these successful initiatives, we continue to uphold our core principles of 'customer centricity' and 'caring about people', pursuing sustainable growth by connecting our customers and communities and creating compelling spaces that enrich lives for all our stakeholders. This award is the best recognition of Hang Lung's innovative business strategy."

As a company with an innovative business model, Hang Lung has been striving to create value for its customers, communities, and partners. Ever since its entry into the Mainland over 30 years ago, Hang Lung has been deeply engaged in high-end commercial property development, with 11 diversified world-class developments located in nine cities, while constantly optimizing the tenant mix and rejuvenating the brand. At the same time, Hang Lung has been dedicated to upgrading the provision of services through big data analysis, and the promotion of the customer relationship management program "HOUSE 66" to provide customers with an exclusive personalized service experience.

Launched in 2008, the "21st Century Business Model Summit Forum" is jointly organized by 21st Century Business Review and 21st Century Business Herald. Through collecting and analysing a large number of enterprise cases, the summit takes the lead on the Mainland by scientifically defining the concept of business model, establishing the framework of business model analysis, comprehensively evaluating the business model innovation ability of Chinese enterprises, and honoring the enterprises that set benchmarks for innovation within the industry.





About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.





At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.





For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com .





