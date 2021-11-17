Hang Lung Properties looks forward to Christmas with Launch of "hello Christmas!" Cross-Mall Winter Rewards, a Series of e-Shopping Offers and Surprises

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 November 2021 - As the Christmas season is approaching, everyone begins looking for exquisite gifts for friends and family. This winter Hang Lung Properties is launching a cross-mall winter rewards program, "hello Christmas!" . During the promotion period starting from November 18, 2021 until January 2, 2022, members of the "hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program" who spend designated amounts by electronic payment in merchants of Hang Lung Malls will enjoy Christmas e-Coupons, as well as over one hundred of unique surprises for six consecutive weeks. Fashion Walk also offers extra rewards to hello members, who can receive a premium upon spending a designated amount by electronic payment in a single transaction in a single day. Together, this festive trove of surprises marks a rewarding celebration of the holiday season with all members!









Cross-Mall Promotion to celebrate the winter festival together with e-Coupons

To celebrate the holiday season, during the promotion period hello members can make qualifying purchases and accumulate specified net amount (HK$1,500 or HK$1,000) by electronic payment in a single day in the merchants of Hang Lung Malls, including Fashion Walk, Central properties (including 1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building), Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza and Kornhill Plaza to receive HK$100 or HK$50 Christmas e-Coupons. (For details, please refer to table below)

Surprising Offers for six consecutive weeks, hello members enjoy wonderful privileges and rewards

What's more, Hang Lung Properties specially presents a series of wonderful rewards to hello members. Starting from November 18, 2021, for six consecutive weeks, hello members can redeem over one hundred rewards with smaller amount of hello Points through Hang Lung Malls App, including for premium items such as the Dyson Hot + Cool™ AM09 fan heater, iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB), Max Mara accessories, Vivienne Westwood Café afternoon tea for two, Wooderful life Christmas music box, and a series of e-Coupons from merchants. The closer Christmas gets, the more attractive the rewards will be, making for a Christmas rewards run-up that will bring endless surprises for shoppers!

Extra Rewards for hello members at Fashion Walk

Furthermore, from November 18 to November 30, 2021, hello members who spend HK$12,000 net by electronic payment in a single day in a single transaction at Fashion Walk will receive a Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Gift Box (worth HK$1,200); and from December 1, 2021 to January 2, 2022, hello members who spend HK$6,000 net by electronic payment in a single day in a single transaction will receive a surprising gift from Fashion Walk merchants. Now's the time to begin enjoying an unforgettable holiday season, and welcome in a great new year with multiple rewards!





Details of Promotion Campaign ：

Campaign: "hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program" member Exclusive: Christmas e-Coupon Reward Period: November 18, 2021 – January 2, 2022 Applicable Malls: Mall portfolio (1) Mall portfolio (2) Mall portfolio (3) Mall portfolio (4) - Fashion Walk - 1 Duddell Street - Printing House - Baskerville House - Standard Chartered Bank Building - Grand Plaza - Gala Place - Hollywood Plaza - Amoy Plaza - Kornhill Plaza Details: hello members will receive a HK$100 Christmas e-Coupon upon same-day accumulative net spending of every HK$1,500 by electronic payment and uploading the receipts. hello members will receive a HK$50 Christmas e-Coupon upon same-day accumulative net spending of every HK$1,000 by electronic payment and uploading the receipts. Receipts Upload: Upload through the Hang Lung Malls App or visit Concierge Counter at Fashion Walk or Peak Galleria. Remarks: Customers have to register as hello member of Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program to enjoy the shopping privileges.

Each eligible receipt must be HK $100 or above.

Christmas e-Coupon is valid for 30 days upon issuance.

Christmas e-Coupon is applicable at selected Retail Merchants only. The list of merchants will be uploaded to Hang Lung Malls App.

Each HK$100 Christmas e-Coupon can be used upon spending HK$300 or more at one of the Designated Christmas e-Coupon Merchants for a single transaction; each HK$50 Christmas e-Coupon can be used upon spending HK$150 or more at one of the Designated Christmas e-Coupon Merchants for a single transaction.

Maximum of ten (10) Christmas e-Coupons with the same face value can be used for each single transaction. Christmas e-Coupon of different face value could not be used in the same transaction.

Each member shall be entitled to redeem a maximum of three (3) Christmas e-Coupons of the same face value per week during the promotion period at each portfolio and for such purposes, a "week" commences on a Thursday and ends on a Wednesday.

Christmas e-Coupons are available while stocks last.

The Christmas e-Coupons cannot be used in conjunction with other e-Coupon(s) issued by Hang Lung, except Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupon.





Campaign: Weekly Surprising Offer for Members of "hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program" Period: November 18 & 25, and December 2, 9, 16 & 23 2021 Details: Starting from November 18, 2021 for six consecutive weeks, hello members can redeem more than one hundred rewards with points through Hang Lung Malls App, including Dyson Hot + Cool™ AM09 fan heater, iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB), Max Mara accessories, Vivienne Westwood Café afternoon tea for two, Wooderful life Christmas music box and a series of e-cash coupons from merchants etc. Remarks: Rewards are available while stocks last.





Campaign: Fashion Walk Extra Shopping Reward Period: 1.) November 18 – 30, 2021 2.) December 1, 2021 – January 2, 2022 Details: hello members will receive a Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Gift Box upon same-day net spending of HK$12,000 by electronic payment in a single transaction and uploading the receipts to Hang Lung Malls App. hello members will receive an exclusive gift from Fashion Walk merchants upon same-day net spending of HK$6,000 by electronic payment in a single transaction and uploading the receipts to Hang Lung Malls App. Receipts Upload: Upload through the Hang Lung Malls App or visit Concierge Counter at Fashion Walk or Peak Galleria. Remarks: During each promotion period, each member can redeem each reward once only.

Rewards are available while stocks last.









About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.

At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com .

About hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program

hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program, along with the Hang Lung Malls App, will bring you the latest promotions and event information of over 600 merchants within our malls, including Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Kornhill Plaza, Amoy Plaza and Central Properties (including 1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building). Members can earn 1 hello point for every HK$1 spent and redeem exclusive privileges and extraordinary experiences available at our malls. Discover a world of excitement on one platform – brought to you by Hang Lung malls.

Explore now:

https://www.hanglungmalls.com

