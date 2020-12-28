HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Lung Properties is pleased to announce that its Annual Report for the financial year 2019 has won 17 awards from five international awarding bodies, including the International ARC Awards, Galaxy Awards, LACP 2019 Vision Awards, 2020 International Business Awards and the IADA Award 2020.



Hang Lung Properties Wins String of International Annual Report Awards

The Annual Report of Hang Lung Properties was praised by judging panels for its clear and concise writing and powerful use of infographics, clearly communicating the Company's businesses, its Five Overarching Strategies, and future development plans. The report design features quality photos demonstrating our properties' design and aesthetics. The online version of the report highlights key sections with a link to view the full text, making it easy for stakeholders to navigate while the full version of the report is also available for download.

The theme of the report embodies the Company's Five Overarching Strategies, which are integral to driving sustainable growth. Its cover image features a twinning effect with that of the Hang Lung Group's Annual Report. This not only underlines Hang Lung's development strategy in both Mainland China and Hong Kong, but also highlights the symbiotic relationship between beautiful architecture and the people who use it. World-class properties such as ours, designed, built and managed by Hang Lung, show our Five Overarching Strategies in action, and enable the Company to fulfil and exceed our customers' expectations. The report is exquisitely designed, and details Hang Lung's concerted effort to strive for excellence and create value for shareholders and stakeholders.

The judging panel in each of the annual report competitions comprised senior executives and industry professionals from corporations all over the world. They ranked annual reports and selected top performers based on their creativity, cover design, chairman's letter, writing style, page design, photography and financial presentations.

Mr. C.F. Kwan, Director -- Corporate Communications & Investor Relations of Hang Lung Properties, said: "It is encouraging that we have obtained numerous awards from the world's most prestigious annual report competitions. We have always regarded annual reports as an important channel of communication with our stakeholders. These accolades are recognition of our commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance."

Details of the awards are as follows:

International ARC Awards (Property Development: Various & Multi-Use Category) Interior Design - Gold Cover Photo/Design - Silver Photography - Silver Traditional Annual Report - Honors Galaxy Awards Copywriting: Annual Reports - Chairman's Letter - Gold Design - Various: Photography - Bronze Annual Reports - Print: Property Development - Bronze Design - Annual Reports: Traditional - Hong Kong - Honors LACP 2019 Vision Awards (Real Estate/REIT) Platinum Award Best In-House Report Gold in the Asia-Pacific region Top 100 Reports Worldwide Top 40 Reports in the Asia-Pacific region Top 50 Chinese reports of 2019 2020 International Business Awards (Publicly-held Corporations) Best Annual Report - Bronze Stevie Awards IADA Award 2020 (Real Estate Development) Cover Design - Silver Integrated Presentation - Silver Photography - Bronze

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101), a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng SCHK High Dividend Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index in Hong Kong, and a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, is a leading real estate developer operating in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Boasting a diversified portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong, the Company has progressively branched out into the Mainland since the 1990s, with our distinctive footprint now fully established in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou, with all the Mainland projects carrying the "66" brand. As Hang Lung's business continues to grow, the Company is set to develop into a highly admired national commercial property developer in China.